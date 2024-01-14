Manchester United vs Tottenham: Live Stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will lock horns at Old Trafford on Sunday in our first home fixture of 2024.

Ange Postecoglou’s side began this new year by joining the Reds in advancing to the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup, where they will face Manchester City. But this weekend marks a return to Premier League action before both clubs get a week off.

Having lost their last league fixture, away to Nottingham Forest on 30 December, Erik ten Hag will no doubt be hoping to see more of the attacking football that was on display in Monday’s cup tie at Wigan Athletic, when we take to the field on Sunday.

TEAM NEWS

United said after the win against Wigan that they expect several members of his squad to be back in contention for Sunday’s match against Spurs. This means we could see the likes of Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and other recent absentees back in the fold.

The Dutchman did say, however, that Mason Mount was still a little way off. The match may also come too soon for Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez, who returned to team training last week. Tyrell Malacia is also still on the sidelines.

Amad and Christian Eriksen missed the midweek trip to the DW Stadium through illness, while Antony was ruled out through injury. Sofyan Amrabat is away representing Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Andre Onana is yet to travel to the Ivory Coast for the tournament, as United continue discussions with the Federation of Cameroon.

As for Tottenham, they have been linked with many January signings and have so far confirmed one - former Chelsea striker Timo Werner has joined the club on loan from RB Leipzig.

Spurs captain Son Heung-min is unavailable due to representing South Korea at the Asian Cup, while midfielders Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma are away with Senegal and Mali respectively at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Like United, our visitors have a lengthy injury list too. Ivan Perisic, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Alejo Veliz and Manor Solomon are all ruled out for the trip to Old Trafford, while Giovani Lo Celso and Ben Davies are both doubts.

James Maddison and Ryan Sessegnon have been unavailable for Postecoglou for a number of weeks, but the duo are approaching a return to action for the London side. Like Ten Hag, Ange is likely give an update on the squad during his pre-match press conference.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 3:30 PM kickoff in the UK, which means 11:30 PM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. Those Stateside can watch on Peacock. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through FuboTV.

Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Lineups

Manchester United starting lineup: