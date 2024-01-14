Starting XI: Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Here are the 11 key points you should know ahead of tomorrow’s fixture:

(1) After progressing to the F.A. Cup 4th round through a comfortable 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic, Premier League action returns for Manchester United when they meet top-4 rivals Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow at Old Trafford. Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes were on the scoresheet as Erik Ten Hag’s men attained a satisfactory victory to remain in the fray for silverware this season.

(2) The win against Wigan Athletic is not enough to determine United’s campaign momentum as they have remained largely inconsistent with their performances. They have scored the least (22) goals amongst the top 10 till now and nine defeats have plundered their hopes of recovering to one of Europe’s best teams under the Dutch manager. Nine points divide The Red Devils from 4th-placed Arsenal and due to weak results from them in crucial matches, United can still take a shot at the top-four standings.

(3) Manchester United have won 13 from the last 17 meetings with Spurs at Old Trafford as they will aim to bank on their historical home advantage to hold the North London outfits from doing a double over them for the first time since the 1989-90 campaign.

(4) Manchester United are expected to welcome back Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Antony from injuries this month. However, there is an uncertainty over whether they will start in tomorrow’s clash.

(5) Tyrell Malacia will be available for selection as well as Victor Lindelof who had a surgery last month due to a groin problem. However, the return of midfielder Mason Mount will be delayed as he is still recovering from a long-term injury. The manager said:

“Mason Mount will return but take a little bit longer,” “There are some more, Tyrell Malacia will return as well, Victor Lindelof is also on his way back but it still takes some weeks. “It takes time to get back in match fitness.”

(6) There was no update on first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana as he is expected to travel to represent Cameroon in the African Cup of Nations. New signing Sofyan Amrabat has already joined his international teammates, therefore he will be unavailable for selection. Harry Maguire might make an appearance in the match after being sidelined since the Bayern Munich match.

(7) Meanwhile, Tottenham enter this match on the back of a 1-0 victory against Burnley in the F.A. Cup. Spurs are having a fairly positive campaign according to their standards as they are just six points off league leaders Liverpool. After being at the top of the pile for a period during the initial stages of the season, Ange Postocoglou’s men suffered losses which took away the wind down their sails but they have a strong team and can climb the table from 5th-position.

(8) While the North London outfits don’t hold a favourable record at Old Trafford, they will still be aiming to do the double over United this season in a feisty fixture where three points are a must for either side.

(9) Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin have been the latest additions to the Tottenham squad as they look to end their long trophy drought this campaign under Ange Postecoglou. New signings Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie, Micky van den Ven and James Maddison have paid enormous dividends to the Lilywhites this campaign and the same is expected from the winter arrivals.

(10) Ange Postecoglou will be without captain Heung Min-Son as he has travelled to play in the Asian Cup. Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma are on international duty due to the AFCON.

(11) The Newest arrival Radu Dragusin is a doubt for the match as he can only join the squad if his paperwork is confirmed on time. Timo Werner will be available. It will be too soon for Cristian Romero to return to the starting line-up as he continues to recover from his injury.