Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Here are the player ratings for Manchester United from their 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford:

Starting XI

Andre Onana - 6

Didn’t have a lot to do.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6

Had a lot of defending to do because Marcus Rashford wasn’t tracking his full-back.

Raphael Varane - 7

Looked pretty solid for the most part. Couldn’t say the same for his partner.

Jonny Evans - 3

Shaky on the ball and really poor for the second goal.

Diogo Dalot - 6

Kept Werner quiet but didn’t do enough in the final third.

Kobbie Mainoo - 4

Wasn’t as composed today. Will learn with each game.

Bruno Fernandes - 4

Great for the first goal but careless in possession all game.

Christian Eriksen - 4

Passenger.

Alejandro Garnacho - 4

Udogie had his number.

Rasmus Hojlund - 8

Best game in the league so far.

Marcus Rashford - 7

Involved in both goals but a bit hasty at other times.

Subs

Lisandro Martinez - 6

Good to have him back

Scott McTominay - 4

Should’ve won the game.

Antony - N/A

Manager

Erik Ten Hag - 4

That’s a concerning result. The performance wasn’t great but he needed the three points to impress the new boss, close the gap, and fill the fans with some belief. There were some positives but not enough to convince anyone that he should lead the team next season.