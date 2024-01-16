 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rumor: Pellistri in loan talks with Granada

Young talent has three potential offers but favors Spain

By Vince Rosetta
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Facundo Pellistri, the young Manchester United winger is expected to leave Old Trafford this month in search of regular football.

Earlier, there were reports of interest from PSV, Los Angeles Galaxy and Granada with Pellistri announcing he wants to move to Granada.

Granada and Manchester United continue negotiations over a loan deal but no formal announcement has been made.

Pellistri has played 9 matches for Manchester United in the Premier League and contributed 1 assist.

Pellistri came off the bench in the closing stages of United’s 2-0 victory at Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup third round in what was his 14th appearance of the season.

