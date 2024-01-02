Rumored Jadon Sancho loan to Dortmund is best for everyone

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho could be set for a loan move back to Germany, with old club Borussia Dortmund rumored to be exploring a deal until the end of the season.

A story by Patrick Berger of Sky Sports Germany emerged on Tuesday, linking Sancho with a temporary move back to die Schwarzgelben until the end of the 2023/24 season.

BREAKING: Borussia Dortmund und Manchester United arbeiten an Leihe bis Sommer von Jadon Sancho (23/ )! Thema wieder heißer geworden. Sancho will unbedingt zurück zum #BVB, hat den Wunsch mitgeteilt. Hängt vor allem von Utd ab, ob Deal klappt. ⚫️ @Plettigoal @SkySportDE — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) January 2, 2024

The loan deal is entirely believable considering Sancho’s very public falling out with United manager Erik ten Hag and subsequent exile from the first team. The dirty laundry was first aired out after a bad 3-1 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates in September, a match in which Sancho was excluded from the squad. When asked why, ten Hag said it was his “performances in training,” prompting a response from Sancho on social media claiming he was made a scapegoat.

For this reason alone a loan move away makes sense, but on the whole Jadon Sancho’s move to Manchester United has simply not gone to plan.

Sancho was arguably signed a summer late after a multi-year transfer saga involving price haggling, Covid windows, and the economic impact of a global pandemic. Sancho finally arrived in the summer of 2021 after a long Covid season and a UEFA Euro campaign which ended with the misery of a penalty shootout loss to Italy in the final. Sancho also arrived at a United team that appeared set for a title charge until a last-minute move for Cristiano Ronaldo, a move which seriously altered the team setup. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick, and Erik ten Hag each took charge over a calendar year, and each had a different use (or lack thereof) for Sancho.

He finally seemed to have settled into a role late in the 2022/23 season and featured prominently as a false nine in the preseason, but his involvement dropped as the season began and the frustration over favoritism began.

Now Sancho is at a career crossroads. He’s obviously got the talent to play at a high level, but questions remain over the situation with ten Hag, how reasonable either are being with their handling of the situation, and whether or not his form can return to the prolific levels seen before his move to the Premier League.

Regardless of whether his long-term future is at Old Trafford, right now the best thing Sancho can do is find a place to play quality football and re-discover what made him one of the most sought-after wingers in football.

Should he have just apologized to ten Hag and moved on? Probably, yeah, but it’s well past that point now, and the most important thing for everyone is for Sancho to find himself again. For Sancho he gets to play football, ten Hag and the team will have one less distraction to manage as they attempt to stop playing shit football, and the club get to try and recoup some value on their investment by evaluating whether Sancho is still better off playing for them next season or moving on.