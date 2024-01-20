Omar Berrada set to leave City for Manchester United

The Athletic’s David Ornstein dropped a bombshell report on Saturday, breaking the news that Manchester City Chief Football Operations Officer, Omar Berrada, is leaving his post to take the Chief Executive position at Manchester United.

Berrada joins a new leadership group at United, spearheaded by the minority investment group of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and is the first major appointment of the INEOS era.

EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd to name Man City’s Omar Berrada as new CEO. Led by INEOS with Glazer backing. Will take exec leadership of football + business, seat on board + report to owners. Highly regarded & many will see as major coup @TheAthleticFC #MUFC #MCFC https://t.co/qEAfDwFZIi — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 20, 2024

The poaching of a rival’s successful executive certainly feels like a success for Manchester United, who have been directionless under the leadership of Glazer stooges since David Gill and Sir Alex Ferguson both left their respective roles in 2013. Berrada is only the first to make his way to Old Trafford, but is likely the most important appointment of what is becoming a top-to-bottom restructuring of club hierarchy.

Berrada served as CFOO for City Football Group since the appointment of Pep Guardiola in 2016, overseeing a period of unprecedented success for the noisy neighbors (and racking up 115 charges of Financial Fair Play breaches in the process). Before that appointment he worked as a director of marketing for City Football Group from 2011-2016, and before that was a part of the setup at FC Barcelona.

While Berrada is clearly experience in completing transfers and executing a cohesive squad-building plan, it does need recognizing that he did so with near limitless financial backing and some dubious at best financial maneuvering considering the FFP allegations. He will not have that sort of backing at United, but that doesn’t mean he won’t do a good job.

After all, City have been excellent at identifying and developing young talent at both the academy and first-team level, and there has been good judgement in loaning out and selling young talent as well. Those are areas where United have struggled for the past decade.