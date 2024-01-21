Chelsea vs. Manchester United: How to watch

Massive, MASSIVE, away day for Manchester United Women.

The Reds are set for one of their biggest tests of the season in a return to FA Women’s Super League action on Sunday with a trip to London to face the champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

United are currently positioned four points outside the top three in the table and have Liverpool breathing down their neck after a 2-1 defeat at Leigh Sports Village before the winter break. They’re seven points back from the Blues and have work to do if they’re to find their way back into the Champions League next season.

It’s a farewell tour for Chelsea manager Emma Hayes, who is set to leave the Blues at the end of the 2023/24 campaign to take on the United States Women’s National Team job. Hayes has left an incredible mark at Chelsea, overseeing a dominant period of domestic success with six FA WSL titles, including an active streak of four successive titles.

Chelsea however have had horrible injury luck, with the news of Sam Kerr’s season-ending injury only the latest in a series of bad injuries. They will certainly not be pushovers against United though. Hayes has never tasted defeat against the Reds, and she won’t be looking to start in front of a Stamford Bridge crowd in her farewell season.

Marc Skinner and his team are fresh from a resounding win in the FA Cup against Newcastle United, but they will need to stay vigilant if they want to take a first win over Chelsea on Sunday.

WSL viewing options

The match will be available in the UK on BBC 2 or BBC iPlayer. Those Stateside can watch on Paramount +. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through SportsNet.

Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Lineup prediction

Manchester United starting lineup: Earps; Riviere, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Ladd, Zelem; Garcia, Toone, Galton; Geyse.