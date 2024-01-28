Player Ratings: Manchester United 4-2 Newport County

Here are the player ratings for Manchester United’s 4-2 win against Newport County in the FA Cup:
Starting XI
Altay Bayindir- 6
Couldn’t do much about the two goals. Looked composed for most of the game.
Diogo Dalot - 6
Got an assist and played a few cutbacks all game. Didn’t help that Antony looked for the shot every time he was on the overlap.
Raphael Varane - 5
Went about things calmly but could’ve done better on the second goal.
Lisandro Martinez- 7
A solid return to the starting XI. Was unfortunate with the first goal.
Luke Shaw - 7
Played a part in the third goal and was not at fault for either goal.
Kobbie Mainoo - 7
Great goal but the tactics didn’t help him today.
Casemiro - 6
The team looked no better with him in the side because the midfield setup helps no one.
Bruno Fernandes - 7
Opened the scoring. In the thick of things as usual.
Alejandro Garnacho - 4
Should’ve buried the game in the first half.
Rasmus Hojlund - 7
Frustrating evening but got his goal.
Antony - 7
Involved in two goals but was poor besides those two moments.
Subs
Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans, Scott McTominay, Willy Kambwala, and Omari Forson - N/A
Manager
Erik Ten Hag - 5
Good result but another uninspiring performance. He’s not going to manage the team for long if that continues.
