Player Ratings: Manchester United 4-2 Newport County

Here are the player ratings for Manchester United’s 4-2 win against Newport County in the FA Cup:

Starting XI

Altay Bayindir- 6

Couldn’t do much about the two goals. Looked composed for most of the game.

Diogo Dalot - 6

Got an assist and played a few cutbacks all game. Didn’t help that Antony looked for the shot every time he was on the overlap.

Raphael Varane - 5

Went about things calmly but could’ve done better on the second goal.

Lisandro Martinez- 7

A solid return to the starting XI. Was unfortunate with the first goal.

Luke Shaw - 7

Played a part in the third goal and was not at fault for either goal.

Kobbie Mainoo - 7

Great goal but the tactics didn’t help him today.

Casemiro - 6

The team looked no better with him in the side because the midfield setup helps no one.

Bruno Fernandes - 7

Opened the scoring. In the thick of things as usual.

Alejandro Garnacho - 4

Should’ve buried the game in the first half.

Rasmus Hojlund - 7

Frustrating evening but got his goal.

Antony - 7

Involved in two goals but was poor besides those two moments.

Subs

Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans, Scott McTominay, Willy Kambwala, and Omari Forson - N/A

Manager

Erik Ten Hag - 5

Good result but another uninspiring performance. He’s not going to manage the team for long if that continues.