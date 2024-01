New Fergie Fledglings podcast episode!

Colin, Nathan, and Pauly are all back together to discuss Manchester United’s latest faceplant against Nottingham Forest before discussing the news of Jadon Sancho potentially returning to Borussia Dortmund on loan along with the implications of it.

