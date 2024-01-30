Surviving Newport

New episode of The Fergie Fledglings!

Colin and Pauly recount a harrowing trip to *checks notes* Rodney Parade, where Manchester United battled valiantly to a 4-2 victory over League Two side Newport County in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The discussion leads through the positives and negatives surrounding United at present, including the emergence of young talent, arrival of Omar Berrada, and increasing doubt over a future with Erik ten Hag.

