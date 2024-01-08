Wigan vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United travel to the DW Stadium, home of Wigan Athletic, for an Emirates FA Cup third-round tie on Monday 8 January. Erik ten Hag’s side are looking to improve on last season’s runners-up finish in the competition.

TEAM NEWS

The Reds were without Rasmus Hojlund at Nottingham Forest last Saturday, with the Dane unavailable for the defeat in the East Midlands due to illness. Luke Shaw missed a second consecutive game, after sitting out the 3-2 win over Aston Villa with a minor issue.

Sofyan Amrabat was also absent for both games and both he and goalkeeper Andre Onana have been selected for the Africa Cup of Nations, which begins on Saturday 13 January.

Erik ten Hag expects to welcome several long-term absentees back to action this month, including Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia and Mason Mount. Victor Lindelof (groin) and Anthony Martial (illness) have also been absent in recent weeks.

Look out for the boss’s pre-match press conference on Thursday, as he could provide further news.

The home side will be without the sidelined Tom Pearce and Jason Kerr while Stephen Humphrys and Scott Smith are also doubts, having missed the 1-1 draw with Barnsley on New Year’s Day. Luke Robinson, recalled from a loan spell at St Johnstone, was registered in time to appear as a substitute at Oakwell.

FORM GUIDE

United are looking for a brighter start to 2024 after a tough December which saw us lose five of our eight games across all competitions.

Prior to their point in Yorkshire, the Latics beat struggling Carlisle United 2-0 at the DW Stadium to end a run of four league games without a win.

Shaun Maloney’s side are 17th in the League One table, four points clear of the relegation zone but in a relatively good place, considering they were deducted eight points for EFL rule breaches before the campaign’s start.

PAST MEETINGS

United have won 18 of the 19 competitive games we’ve played against Wigan, with all of those contests taking place since the Latics were promoted to the Premier League for the first time in 2005.

The exception to the rule was costly for the Reds. Maloney’s goal may have given the Latics an important 1-0 win which helped them retain their top-flight status in 2012, but it also proved pivotal at the culmination of our campaign, as Manchester City pipped Sir Alex Ferguson’s men to the title on goal difference.

United eased to a 4-0 victory over the Latics in the most recent meeting, in the 2017 FA Cup fourth round. Marouane Fellaini, Chris Smalling, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Bastian Schweinsteiger were on the scoresheet, with current Reds Shaw and Martial starting for Jose Mourinho’s side.

FA Cup schedule

It’s an 8:15 PM kickoff in the UK, which means 3:15 PM on the east coast of the U.S.

FA Cup channel

The match will be on ITV in the UK. Those Stateside can watch on ESPN Plus on the ESPN streaming app. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through SportsNet.

Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Varane, Dalot; McTominay, Amrabat, Bruno; Antony, Hojlund, Rashford