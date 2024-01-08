Player Ratings Wigan Athletic 0-2 Manchester United

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Wigan in the FA Cup.

Andre Onana - 6

Made the one save early when he had to. Obviously crucial for him to be between the sticks tonight.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5

Quiet night overall. Not much to do.

Raphael Varane - 5

Didn’t have much to do, didn’t do much.

Jonny Evans - 6

Looked solid in possession. Adventured forward at times.

Diogo Dalot - 8

Very involved but had some careless moments in possession. Had some shocking moments when defending. Well taken shot to score the opening goal so Ten Hag’s could say his tactics of making sure the fullbacks are in the dangerous spaces work

Kobbie Mainoo- 8

Was a calming presence in United’s midfield especially considering he was often left on an island by himself. Ran into trouble early when he forced a pass with his right foot rather than use his left, but it ultimately didn’t matter.

Scott McTominay - 4

Instructions were clearly get into the box and get on the end of chances, which he did (about the only thing he did). But my guy you gotta finish some of them.

Bruno Fernandes - 7

Everything ran through him once again. A bit careless in possession as he tried to make things happen against a low block. Won and converted the penalty to put the game away.

Alejandro Garnacho - 6

A bit of a quieter night for him - at least in terms of dribbling. Put in one cross that Hojlund should have put home. Rang a shot off the bar with his left foot which leaves me wondering if that left foot only works for shots? Otherwise, where has it been all season?

Marcus Rashford - 7

Looked like the Marcus Rashford of old again. Ran at defenders, got into the box, got a bunch of shots. Deserved a goal.

Rasmus Hojlund - 6

Got involved in the buildup, and created a big chance. Made a lot of good runs but with United having so much possession you kinda wanted a little bit more? Finally got some chances and hit the woodwork once. Ordinarily having an off-night finishing isn’t a big deal but given the season he’s having, you’re the striker man, you gotta finish some of these.

Subs

Willy Kambwala - N/A

Came on to see out the final 10 minutes.

Omari Forson - N/A

Becomes the 5th academy player to make his debut under Ten Hag.

Hannibal Mejbri - N/A

Gave Hojlund a four-minute breather.

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 10

Following the loss to Nottingham Forest Ten Hag said United wanted to build on their last result but it was a problem because United had to make one change from their starting XI. So surely you understand how difficult things were today when United made two changes from their last game? Incredible job by Ten Hag to overcome such a challenge.

Where other managers may have viewed a match against a League One side as an opportunity to rotate the squad, Ten Hag is smart enough to know that if he gave minutes to squad players and let them find some form he’d lose his biggest excuse when his starters inevitably get injured again. One of the most important aspects of high-level football management is to always protect your reputation to make sure the world still views you high enough that you can get another job once you lose your current one.