Post-match Wigan reflections

New episode of The Fergie Fledglings!

Colin, Nathan, and Pauly get together after the final whistle of Manchester United’s 2-0 win at Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup third round. They recap the uneventful match and discuss some ongoing storylines, such as United’s poor form in front of goal and Andre Onana’s commitment to play against Tottenham as Cameroon gear up for AFCON 2023.

They also get off track and reflect on days of old (15 years ago) when Wigan were a scrappy Premier League side and Manchester United were a dominant force in England and Europe.

