Match Preview: Wolves vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United are in Premier League action on Thursday night, as Erik ten Hag’s side travel to Molineux to face Wolves.

The Reds successfully saw off Newport County in their last outing on Sunday, winning 4-2 at Rodney Parade in the Emirates FA Cup fourth round, with four different scorers finding the net.

United come into the game having won back-to-back away matches for the first time since November and will be buoyed by our recent victory in South Wales.

Rasmus Hojlund took his goal tally to eight and will be bidding to find the net for the third consecutive Premier League game, against Wolves.

O’Neil’s side haven’t lost in their last seven games, in all competitions, and will be bidding to upset the Reds.

Top scorer Hwang Hee-chan (11) is currently away on international duty with South Korea and will be a miss for the Wanderers.

TEAM NEWS

Luke Shaw, Casemiro and Harry Maguire all returned to register their first minutes of 2024 against Newport.

Lisandro Martinez managed 89 minutes on his first start of the calendar year too, while Altay Bayindir performed well on his debut for the club.

Marcus Rashford did not feature at Rodney Parade, but is due back in the squad for Thursday’s clash.

Andre Onana is also likely to be available, after Cameroon were eliminated by Nigeria in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mason Mount and Victor Lindelof are still stepping up their respective return from injuries. Tyrell Malacia and Anthony Martial remain absentees.

Premier League schedule

It’s an 8:15 PM kickoff in the UK, which means 3:15 PM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. Those Stateside can watch on USA or the NBC streaming app. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through FuboTV.

Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Lineups

Manchester United starting lineup: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund