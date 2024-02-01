Player Ratings Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-4 Manchester United

Here are the player ratings for Manchester United’s 4-3 win against Wolverhampton

Starting XI

Andre Onana - 5

Didn’t have to make any outstanding saves. Not particularly at fault for any of the goals, but still conceded three goals.

Diogo Dalot - 7

First half had about a million roles to play in United’s buildup as United ran basically everything through him. Quieter second half. Played everyone onside for the second goal but when you’re the man on the back post on a corner, that’s going to happen.

Raphael Varane - 7

Was a giant defensively for about 88 minutes. A little weak on Wolves’ late equalizer.

Lisandro Martinez- 8

Massive clearance off the line right after halftime. A period where United traditionally concede. Hopefully the ice on his ankle after coming off is nothing to worry about.

Luke Shaw - 8

Such a vital piece to have back. Deserved an assist but the Premier League’s rules for that are absurdly strict.

Kobbie Mainoo - 9

The glue that keeps the midfield working. THE HERO UNITED HAVE, THOUGH MAYBE DON’T DESERVE.

Casemiro - 5

An unnecessary tackle earned him an early yellow but then his good defensive positioning was vital for United in the first half. Squandered some chances on set pieces that would have put the game away, then conceded a penalty opening the door to make things dicy, which they would become.

Bruno Fernandes - 6

In the thick of things. Missed a couple of chances that he really should be scoring. Is it me or does every time Bruno miss a shot from between the top of the box and the penalty spot it comes back to haunt United at some point in the match?

Alejandro Garnacho - 10

My word what a player he is when he’s on the right wing.

Rasmus Hojlund - 8

Best performance in a red (white) shirt yet. Has scored in four of his last five appearances in all competitions.

Marcus Rashford - 10

Showed he could go out partying whenever he wants too with little repercussion. Was almost unplayable in the first half. Has a goal contribution in each of his last five appearances. Don’t look now but he may be rounding into form.

Subs

Scott McTominay - 6

Made an instant impact.

Antony - 0

It’s debatable whether Antony should have seen a minute of action over the past few months due to his off the pitch issues.

There’s no debate that he shouldn’t see another minute of action due to his on the pitch ability.

Harry Maguire - N/A

Came in to provide size for a potential Wolves onslaught late, and also as Martinez was possibly hurt?

Omari Forson - N/A

Got the call ahead of Amad, which says a lot as United still have doubts as to whether Forson will sign a new contract.

Johnny Evans - N/A

Replaced Garnacho late in a move that Sir Alex Ferguson would not approve of.

Manager

Erik Ten Hag - 6

His team selection showed there’s a line to his discipline, winning is more important. Once the match kicked off what was notable was how many different decisions Ten Hag made. United seemed to defend in a pretty normal 4-3-3/4-2-3-1 formation without man-marking. They dropped a second midfielder into buildup play. They moved the wingers to the edge of the box and had the fullbacks overlap. He simplified the game and.. it worked. United were very good!

Taking off Casemiro was the right move. Taking off Rashford was questionable but it was another good decision to keep Garnacho on the right wing and play Antony on the left. It wasn’t a good decision to bring Antony on at all as United seemed to take their foot off the gas at that point. You also have to wonder why so many men were forward for an injury-time corner kick when United were holding a one-goal lead.

What should have been a very easy and straightforward match turned into a helter skelter affair with United lucky to grab all three points. Antony aside, United weren’t bad by any means in the second half, but the way Wolves sprang to life and became much more threatening says more about Wolves in the first 45 minutes than United. This was the third time this season United have blown a two-goal lead - this time against a team missing the player who had accounted for over a third of their goals.

Kobbie Mainoo is the hero with a rousing late goal. That’s something that should galvanize the team and be something they could build on. But it was just a month ago that we saw United put on a thrilling second-half performance to turn a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 win against Aston Villa only to lose to Nottingham Forest the following weekend. There’s still a lot for Erik Ten Hag to figure out here.