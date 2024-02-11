Preview: Aston Villa vs. Manchester United

An exciting match up is on the menu tomorrow as Manchester United aim to gain momentum for a top-four push when they meet Aston Villa at the Villa Park.

Aston Villa have exceeded expectations till now this season as they sit currently in 4th-place with 45 points.

The Villans' F.A. Cup charge came to an end when they were thumped 3-1 by an inspired Chelsea side which has shown signs of recovery recently. Their last Premier League encounter resulted in a 5-0 victory over newly promoted Sheffield United as John McGinn, Olli Watkins, Leon Bailey, Youri Tielemans and Alex Moreno listed their names on the scoresheet.

A draw and a defeat to Everton and Newcastle United respectively took the wind down the sails for Unai Emery's side. However, they are on course to secure Champions League football for the next term if they are able to replicate their performances from the first part of the campaign.

Meanwhile, manager Erik Ten Hag has found a talismanic trio within his side as Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund have showcased stupendous performances.

Manchester United are yet to lose a game this year with their only points drop coming courtesy of a draw against Tottenham Hostpur. A 4-2 victory over Newport County helped them progressed to the next round of the F.A. Cup and thanks to Premier League wins over Wolves and West Ham, The Red Devils have earned renewed hopes of mounting a top-four charge.

United's home encounter with Villa ended in a victory at the end of last year with Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund inspiring a comeback after being down by two goals in the first half.

Results from their last five matches across all competitions

Aston Villa:

L W L D D

Manchester United:

W W W D W

Team News

Aston Villa will miss the likes of Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Emiliano Buendia to long-term injuries. Forward Jhon Duran is recovering well from his injury.

Unai Emery will have Morgan Rogers back for the match after missing the F.A. Cup tie versus Chelsea.

Lucas Digne might be passed fit for the game and may make an appearance.

As for Man United, fresh injury issues have haunted defender Lisandro Martinez as he is set to miss atleast eight weeks of action.

Anthony Martial, Tyrell Malacia and Mason Mount are nursing their long-term injuries.

Raphael Varane is set to replace the injured Argentine in defence.

Predicted XIs

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Torres, Lenglet, Moreno; Luiz, Kamara; Diaby, Tielemans, McGinn; Watkins

Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund