Player Ratings: Aston Villa 2-1 Manchester United

Here are the player ratings for Manchester United’s 2-1 win against Aston Villa at Villa Park:

Starting XI

Andre Onana - 9

His best game in a United shirt.

Diogo Dalot - 9

Excellent on both ends.

Harry Maguire - 8

A threat from set-pieces and solid at the back.

Raphael Varane - 7

Solid as usual.

Luke Shaw - 7

Always a better team with him in it. He put in some good deliveries before being taken off at half-time.

Kobbie Mainoo - 7

Assured on the ball once again but looked a bit confused playing so high out of possession.

Casemiro - 6

The team’s always better with him in it but the mistimed tackles and sloppy passes can cause a lot of frustration.

Bruno Fernandes - 6

Expect more of him. Seems caught in two minds recently.

Alejandro Garnacho - 7

A threat all game but couldn’t get the goal.

Rasmus Hojlund - 8

Good luck stopping him.

Marcus Rashford - 6

Gave Matty Cash a tough time but didn’t get a lot of shots off. He was caught offside on a few occasions as well.

Subs

Scott McTominay - 10

Had one job. Did it.

Victor Lindelof - 3

Careless.

Sofyan Amarabat and Jonny Evans - N/A

Manager

Erik Ten Hag - 7

The team’s showing its quality now but is it the best way to use these players? I’m not sure but he’ll argue that the team can do a job home and away with his best players available and adding more quality in the summer will make these games less frenetic. We’ve become a far better watch recently and that’s worth something.