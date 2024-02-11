Player Ratings: Aston Villa 2-1 Manchester United

Here are the player ratings for Manchester United’s 2-1 win against Aston Villa at Villa Park:
Starting XI
Andre Onana - 9
His best game in a United shirt.
Diogo Dalot - 9
Excellent on both ends.
Harry Maguire - 8
A threat from set-pieces and solid at the back.
Raphael Varane - 7
Solid as usual.
Luke Shaw - 7
Always a better team with him in it. He put in some good deliveries before being taken off at half-time.
Kobbie Mainoo - 7
Assured on the ball once again but looked a bit confused playing so high out of possession.
Casemiro - 6
The team’s always better with him in it but the mistimed tackles and sloppy passes can cause a lot of frustration.
Bruno Fernandes - 6
Expect more of him. Seems caught in two minds recently.
Alejandro Garnacho - 7
A threat all game but couldn’t get the goal.
Rasmus Hojlund - 8
Good luck stopping him.
Marcus Rashford - 6
Gave Matty Cash a tough time but didn’t get a lot of shots off. He was caught offside on a few occasions as well.
Subs
Scott McTominay - 10
Had one job. Did it.
Victor Lindelof - 3
Careless.
Sofyan Amarabat and Jonny Evans - N/A
Manager
Erik Ten Hag - 7
The team’s showing its quality now but is it the best way to use these players? I’m not sure but he’ll argue that the team can do a job home and away with his best players available and adding more quality in the summer will make these games less frenetic. We’ve become a far better watch recently and that’s worth something.
