Rampant Rasmus, Super Sub Scott, and (finally) a run of good results

New Fergie Fledglings podcast...

By Colin M. Damms
Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

New episode of The Fergie Fledglings!

Colin, Nathan, and Pauly recap the weekend victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League to extend Manchester United’s best run of results all season.

They praise Rasmus Hojlund’s goalscoring form, discuss Scott McTominay’s role as a second-half box-crasher, and examine United’s play during their run of wins since the start of the New Year.

