Starting XI: Luton Town vs. Manchester United

Here are the 11 key points you should know ahead of Sunday’s clash:

(1) Manchester United will aim to extend their unbeaten run to seven straight matches when they face off against relegation-threatened Luton Town at Kenilworth Road. Erik Ten Hag’s men avoided a draw and managed to snatch the win versus Aston Villa in their previous Premier League outing. Douglas Luiz’s 67th-minute strike cancelled out Rasmus Hojlund’s 17th-minute goal. Scott McTominay’s late goal won it for the visitors as they remained optimistic for a top-four finish this season.

(2) United’s wins in their last three games against Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa have helped them to open up a five-point lead in 6th-placed over the following Newcastle United. The Red Devils have an F.A. Cup tie with Nottingham Forest later this month and they will aim to take on that head-on with positive momentum.

(3) Man United are five points short of 5th-placed Villa and are only six points away from the top-four standings. Courtesy of inconsistent results from Tottenham and Arsenal, they have managed to remain in firm contention to muster a late charge to grab a Champions League spot for next season. United will hope not to let the Luton game as a banana skid that may take the wind down their sails now.

(4) Speaking to MUTV ahead of the fixture, manager Erik Ten Hag provided a preview of his side’s upcoming match and assessed the opponent. Here is what he said:

“It will be very different” “And we have to go from game to game, every game is, for us, a cup final. And definitely this is a big test for us, a big test of character. “And now we have to prove ourselves on Sunday there because it’s a very good team across the whole season, but especially lately, they are improving their standards. They are improving their performances. “They are getting good results in, so we have to play our best, but we are capable of it. That is what we have proven the last couple of weeks, where we show good levels.”

(5) The Dutch manager withdrew left-back Luke Shaw from the field during the Aston Villa clash due to precautionary reasons. There is doubt over the Englishman’s availability this weekend but the manager hopes that he might make it just in time. Victor Lindelof and Diogo Dalot will be ready to replace him if he does not start.

(6) Aaron Wan-Bissaka was on course for his return to the squad last week but he aggravated his injury in training and will now be out for at least another month. Tyrell Malcia, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martinez and Mason Mount continue nursing their respective injuries.

(7) Manchester United are unbeaten in the last 12 meetings against Luton Town (W10, D2), since a 2-1 loss at Kenilworth Road in 1987. They will aim to continue their red-hot form against newly promoted sides as The Reds have won their last 11 matches versus them, conceding only five goals.

(8) Meanwhile, Luton Town have made an inspired start to the new year. With draws against Burnley and Newcastle United and a 4-0 win over Brighton, The Hatters have managed to crawl out of the relegation zone for now. However, a 3-1 defeat to rock-bottom Sheffield United left a dent in their momentum. They progressed to the 5th round of the F.A. Cup by disposing of Everton but may be on their way out as they have a challenging task against Manchester City.

(9) Rob Edwards’ men have one of their toughest run of games coming up as they are set to face Man United, Liverpool, Man City and Aston Villa within the next two weeks. They have mustered an extensive scoring record in the league which ended against Brighton recently but it was at the hands of Manchester United they were kept at bay after which the scoring run began.

(10) Luton Town defender Teden Mengi is deemed to be fully fit and will be in contention to start the match against United. Rob Edwards said: “He’s been brilliant for us this year. For a younger player to step up, come away from home, out of his comfort zone, and perform at the highest level, as he has, is astounding.”

(11) The Hatters manager ruled out Marvelous Nakamba, Mads Andersen and Tom Lockyer for the match.