Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United: Skinner’s side self-destruct with record WSL crowd at Emirates

Marc Skinner’s Manchester United were handed a rather chastening 3-0 defeat at the Emirates by Arsenal in the Women’s Super League. It only took one half of self-destruction and calamity for United to hand away the match and set themselves back miles in the race for the top three, and the manager will have a lot of questions to answer for the team setup and failure to adapt to the match.

United did come into the game at the back of a three-game unbeaten streak in all competitions but the performance in London was stale and almost lifeless, leaving the side further behind in the race for Champions League football next season.

Gemma Evans, who had started at left-back against Southampton, kept her place at the Emirates, as Maya le Tissier, Hannah Blundell, and Millie Turner all started beside her. Lisa Naalsund and Katie Zelem also kept their place in midfield, but Leah Galton and Melvine Malard dropped from the starting XI.

Nikita Parris started up front, with Ella Toone behind her. Lucia Garcia came in on the left and Geyse started on the right.

United started the game fairly brightly and a controversial moment came in the very first minute. Parris was set through on the left by Garcia and Arsenal keeper Sabrina D’Angelo came off her line very quickly to clear it out. But in the process, she seemed to have made contact with Parris outside the box and the Englishman did go down but eventually, nothing came of it.

D’Angelo nearly messed up some minutes later, as she dropped a Zelem free-kick and Blundell was inches away from tapping home.

Arsenal grew into the game soon and began dominating possession. It paid off quickly enough and their goal came off a corner. While the delivery was poor from Arsenal, it took a small touch off Geyse at the front post and Mary Earps had no chance to save it at all.

The Gunners nearly made it two in the 17th minute. Beth Mead received a pass on the left and her left-footed effort seemed to be arrowing into the bottom corner but Turner somehow managed to get a touch that made sure that the shot went just wide of the goal.

The Reds nearly equalized ten minutes later as during a transition, Garcia, Parris, and Toone combined in the final third. The England international launched a fierce attempt and a deflection nearly helped it in, but the short just trickled wide of D’Angelo’s goal.

United lived to regret that chance soon, as Arsenal doubled the lead through a rather fortunate goal again. A cross from the right nearly met Stina Blackstenius but Zelem got to it first and cleared towards the opposite flank. But instead of the ball going into touch, it met the head of Cloe Lacasse and went in.

The misery didn’t end there for United, as Arsenal won a penalty into the 43rd minute. Gemma Evans, who was on a yellow card, brought down Mead inside the area and the replays showed that the decision was spot on. 33-year-old Kim Little stepped up to take the spot kick and she finished it calmly into the top corner to leave United a mountain to climb.

United’s start to the second half was slow, with Skinner having made one change to the side at half-time, bringing on Leah Galton for Evans. Tactically though, things remained the same and it showed in the second half as Arsenal dominated again.

Arsenal nearly made it four for the day at the hour mark. An error by Blundell set Blackstenius through but Earps made a good save to deny it, but the Swede got another chance to score in the same passage of play, but her fierce effort smacked the woodwork after having beaten Earps.

Chaos ensued in the 65th minute, as Arsenal broke on the counter and Blackstenius combined with Little, who set up Mead. The Arsenal winger took a touch inside and her shot took a deflection off Le Tissier and hit the woodwork, as a rebound from Little also deflected just wide of Earps’ goal.

Three minutes later, Earps denied Arsenal again. Lacasse was set through on the left and she found herself 1v1 against Earps, but the England international was quick off her line and made sure that the scoreline didn’t get worse.

United’s best chance to pull one back came in the 80th minute as substitute Rachel Williams found some space to run into down the left and held off a defender to set up Garcia, who was denied twice by heroic Arsenal defending close to the goal line. The chance went begging for United and it truly should’ve been 3-1.

Garcia did pull one back in the 96th minute of the game and it was another soft goal in the game. A corner was taken short by United and a cross came in at the back post. D’Angelo missed her punch and it fell to Garcia, who only had to tap into the open goal and she made it 3-1.

That is all United could muster and they were left to rue silly errors. The Reds are now seven points behind Arsenal, who are at 3rd, and with Liverpool taking on Brighton tomorrow, the gap between United and the fifth place could also reduce soon.