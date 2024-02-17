With the right formula Manchester United are finally starting to score goals

Manchester United’s attack is no longer misfiring.

Perhaps because the heavy focus was on how bad the defensive structure was and Erik ten Hag’s seeming lack of response to change things. The think-pieces and analysis were all about why Manchester United kept conceding.

It’s natural. You lose games, you concede goals. You look at why the goals are conceded. But almost nobody or not enough people were talking about how porous the attack was with some of the attacking talent United possesses.

At least until the season hit November and everyone realised United had scored just 15 goals in 12 games.

For the whole season, United struggled to create chances, struggled to build up against the ‘lower teams’, and were overwhelmed by the bigger ones. It was such a big issue, that Ten Hag had to shoehorn Scott McTominay into the team as a Marouane Fellaini-type figure. The Belgian had his problems but he was a battering ram of a footballer with an unusual knack for goals.

In a piece back in December, my friend Pauly Kwestel covered what a conundrum it was to have your most form goal scorer who could score goals but basically hinder every other aspect of play.

I’m still in shock that for a large half of the season, THIS was what Ten Hag came up with to not scoring enough. But it outlines the severity of the issue that the Dutchman turned to a player he tried to sell in the summer.

The consensus was that McTominay wasn’t deemed good enough to be a defensive midfielder for United not so long ago, let alone an advanced attacker (or whatever his position is).

In the last four league games, United have scored eleven times.

So....what’s changed?

It’s becoming a little clearer that under Ten Hag, he may need every single component (or some important ones) for them to look like a competent football team.

The performances last season regressed when United were bereft of the Martinez-Varane axis as the season reached its crucial point. The partnership of Eriksen and Casemiro was also disrupted as Casemiro got 104 suspensions. But when you look at United’s best periods under Ten Hag, they tend to be in spurts where the team is largely kept the same.

Something similar is happening with the forward line, he seems to finally have stumbled upon a settled dynamic. Fernandes (finally in the 10) Rashford on the LEFT, Garnacho on the RIGHT, and Hojlund down the middle.

In Rashford’s best season in a United shirt in 22-23, there were times he filled in at centre-forward when needed but he still played 17 times on the left. Garnacho looks a completely different player on the right and is once again confidently darting at defenders.

Almost half of United’s goals this season have been scored in the last six games and when do you think Garnacho moved over to the right wing? You guessed it, six games ago.

More important for me, however, is Garnacho’s improvement in tactical nuance. Against Liverpool, his out-of-possession performance was vital in keeping Liverpool at bay and he is dropping deeper for the ball, dragging a defender with him.

It’s exciting watching Garnacho’s growth



His tactical growth is sticking out to me, whether it was coming inside and dragging a marker with him or staying inverted whilst Dalot went wide. Or vs Liverpool switching markers to close down Trent and keeping things compact pic.twitter.com/al7ov8YbHQ — Dharnish (@dharnishiqbal) February 7, 2024

It just feels as though for the left-right wing pairing, the shackles and stress have been lifted. There is always stress that comes with playing for Manchester United but watching two academy prospects running the channels without fear again is joyous. Particularly when so much of the season has been filled with hard to watch moments.

For Rasmus Hojlund like all strikers, maybe all he needed was a goal. A volley vs Villa to clinch the winner at Old Trafford. The Danish striker is now sniffing the chances out. His last few goals have been Ruud van Nistelrooy-esque and that’s a compliment.

Is anything in the box? The Dutchman can gobble it up.

Hojlund’s goals vs Wolves and Villa were from the Ruud van Nistelrooy playbook, not always pretty. But in the right position at the right time.

A settled front three when you have needed to frequently rotate the team means players start to finally develop a synergy between them, an understanding of where one another runs and how they want the ball played. It helps that Bruno Fernandes is now 5 yards away as opposed to 20.

The attack has also benefitted from a settled pairing in Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro just behind them. Casemiro still looks like a man getting into the swing of things, but a below-average Casemiro still knows where to go at what time in the move.

With Dalot inverted and Casemiro in the team, it allows United to build in a 3-2 structure, with Fernandes no longer in that weird role where he was placed deeper in build-up but instead could push up on Wolves's defence, rather than be the receiving midfield pivot pic.twitter.com/JKOAxXh4Xo — Dharnish (@dharnishiqbal) February 2, 2024

Simply standing in the right place, receiving the ball in the right place, and occupying the right positions improved the build-up vs West Ham and Wolves. Of course for those games Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez were present. But if you improve the build-up, even if a player in that build-up isn’t firing on all cylinders, the output of getting the ball from defence to attack is going to get better. Which is what has happened.

Against Wolves and Villa, the games morphed somewhat into a topsy-turvy basketball nature. United controlled the 1st half vs Wolves but as the game descended into chaos, the game was stretched and became end to end.

If it wasn’t for the constant threat on the counter United posed at Villa Park they would’ve been overwhelmed much like they were at St James Park.

United still can’t control a game, the difference is now when they are punched, they can get back up and swing back.

Having fast players released on the break like Garnacho and Rashford with the passes being provided by Fernandes and Mainoo means United can once again benefit from what they’ve done for years: be a threat in transition.

The goal should be to control games, to suffocate the opposition, patiently work a move, and then strike (West Ham).

But if you have it within your repertoire to hit teams on the break? Why not use it?

Normally everyone likes to label the Premier League as the league where ‘anything can happen’ and ‘anyone can beat anyone’ couldn’t be truer this season.

There are no pace-setters, City haven’t quite clicked into gear yet, Arsenal create 100 chances and don’t score enough and Liverpool’s structure out of possession in big games is puzzling.

The point is, win a few games, and all of a sudden you’re close to the Champions League spots.

It isn’t perfect by any means, but in a season where United had a misfiring attack that couldn’t hit a barn door, having a settled one that scores more may be enough for a top four charge in a season like this.