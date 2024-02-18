Luton Town vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United are in Premier League action again this weekend, facing Luton Town on their first top-flight visit to Kenilworth Road since April 1992.

Erik ten Hag’s men are unbeaten in 2024, overcoming a stern test in the shape of Aston Villa last time out thanks to goals from Rasmus Hojlund and Scott McTominay.

Luton, meanwhile, come into the game looking to right the wrongs of last weekend’s 3-1 defeat at home to Sheffield United; prior to that, they handed a 4-0 thumping to Brighton before an enthralling 4-4 draw with Newcastle United.

THE OPPONENTS

Despite sitting narrowly above the relegation zone, Luton have shown time and time again this term that they are not afraid to take the game to their opposing number - home or away. While they come into this weekend’s clash on the back of a defeat, their form prior to that is promising. Rob Edwards’s side beat Brighton 4-0 before holding Newcastle to a breathless 4-4 draw at St. James’ Park.

The Premier League newcomers have faced both Arsenal and Manchester City in their last 10 league fixtures, with the former relying on Declan Rice deep into stoppage time to snatch all three points at the death after a 4-3 thriller. City, meanwhile, had to come from behind with a quick-fire double in a bid to prevent Luton from recording a sensational victory over the reigning champions.

The Hatters have also taken points off Liverpool this term, holding them to a 1-1 draw which, once again, saw their visitors rely on a stoppage-time strike to take points from them. Luton tested United at the back end of 2023, when it took a rare Victor Lindelof goal on the hour mark to secure all three points at Old Trafford. The Bedfordshire are sure to be a stern test again, this time on their own turf.

TEAM NEWS

Luke Shaw’s substitution in the West Midlands was described as precautionary by Ten Hag in his post-Villa press conference, with an update on the English left-back expected when the boss holds his pre-match press conference this afternoon (Thursday).

Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial, Mason Mount, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were all unavailable for selection against Villa through injury, though the latter has returned to training and is thought to be nearing a return. Lisandro Martinez remains an absentee, having picked up an injury in our win over West Ham earlier this month.

Luton will be without Mads Andersen, Tom Lockyer, and Marvelous Nakamba, but could field new signing Daiki Hashioka. There will also be two familiar faces in the squad, with United Academy graduates Tahith Chong and Teden Mengi now calling Kenilworth Road home.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 4:30 PM kickoff in the UK, which means 11:30 AM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. Those Stateside can watch on USA or NBC streaming. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through FuboTV.

Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund