Luton Town 1-2 Manchester United: Fast start and nervy finish as Reds win four in a row

Manchester United made it four Premier League wins in a row with a 2-1 victory over Luton Town on Sunday. Rasmus Hojlund scored twice in the first seven minutes at Kenilworth Road, continuing his scoring run of now six successive matches.

The opening goal was a bit of a gift from the defense. Amari’i Bell thought he had a teammate running alongside him and played a soft pass into the path of the United forward, who took it the rest of the way to calmly put United in front after just 37 seconds.

Gift or not, Hojlund is no one opposing teams want with the ball in front of goal right now. With limited chances he continues to make his own luck and bury chances, much to the benefit of United, and this time he made it double within minutes of the game restarting.

The second goal came from a corner, with the cross bouncing kindly for Alejandro Garnacho to shoot into the crowd from the edge of the box. The left-footed strike was off target, but right at Hojlund, who used his chest to direct it on target and double the early advantage. The keeper stood asking for the offside flag to go up but Hojlund was well onside with two defenders still standing near the front post on the set piece.

The magnificent start appeared to set a promising tone. Marcus Rashford nearly got in on the scoring with a right-footed effort on a breakaway, though the shot took a kind deflection and thus lost what sting it had for Kaminski to make an easy save. Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes were also eager early on with their passing and forward runs, but it wasn’t their day. In fact, it was a pretty poor day for the pair, but more on that later.

The failure to capitalize on the early momentum, an all too common problem this season, once again left the door open for the hosts to make their mark on the game. Their chance came in the 14th minute with former United Academy player Tahith Chong firing off a shot. It was deflected high in the air by Harry Maguire’s block attempt and fell for Carlton Morris, beating Andre Onana after leaving his line to challenge the ball.

At 2-1 with just 15 minutes played it felt a certainty that there would be more goals. the scoreline would remain throughout the first half through some close calls at the back, and Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw would both limp off at the break with injuries, but United came out strong again in the second half. Though there were no more goals in the end there were several opportunities to add to the lead.

The teams combined for 43 shots on the day, 22 for the hosts and 21 for United. The Reds had the most on target with nine, forcing a few saves from Kaminski and a couple of excellent defensive recoveries. Still, it was a case of wasted opportunities and poor vision to find a teammate with the extra pass.

Bruno and Garnacho each had a chance clear through the defense with only the keeper to beat, and each time they took their time beating the keeper before a defender came back and made a play to stop the chance. According to Understat the chances were at 0.55 and 0.57 xG respectively.

United actually performed well in getting the ball forward and creating chances. The space left by Luton pushing for an equalizer gave plenty of room for the forwards, and Rashford created some nice opportunities with long passing and interplay, but there was simply not enough extra passes or quality final balls with players waiting to pounce.

The last good chance fell to Hojlund in the 77th minute, who did well to hold off a defender and get onto a ball held up by Garnacho, but Kaminski closed him down before he got a clear shot off and it was deflected away by the keeper’s chest at close range.

Fortunately, despite Luton boasting nearly 60% of the possession, United restricted their hosts to poor-quality chances. Onana did have to make a couple of decent saves, including an acrobatic tip over the bar to deny a late, late equalizer, but United held on to secure the three points.

They continue their push up the table despite squandered chances and nervy finishes, and despite the lack of clinical finishing it’s hard not to admire the grit in the side to hold on rather than capitulate as they did earlier in the season. Another promising performance from Kobbie Mainoo in midfield, a prolific showing from Hojlund, and a creative performance from Rashford highlighted the win, and the Reds have a good chance to extend their winning run with Fulham next up followed by Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.