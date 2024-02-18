Player Ratings: Luton Town 1-2 Manchester United

Ratings in for the Manchester United squad after their 2-1 win over Luton Town.
Starting XI
Andre Onana - 4
Should’ve done better on the first goal.
Diogo Dalot - 6
Not as good as he’s looked recently but came out of it better than some of his teammates.
Raphael Varane - 7
One of two players who didn’t lose his head.
Harry Maguire - 4
Was really aggressive before being taken off. It worked at times but didn’t on most occasions.
Luke Shaw - 4
Didn’t look sharp from the off, withdrawn before halftime. Back too soon again.
Casemiro - 4
Not his fault that the midfield is so open but there’s no excuse for the reckless bits in possession.
Kobbie Mainoo - 8
Was showing off.
Bruno Fernandes - 3
That’s probably his worst game in a United shirt.
Marcus Rashford - 6
A bit unlucky today. Creative in the second half, made the right decision on most counters but didn’t get rewarded for it.
Alejandro Garnacho - 6
Should’ve killed the game. Busy as always.
Rasmus Højlund - 8
No one can stop him now.
Subs
Scott McTominay - 5
Offered the bare minimum.
Victor Lindelof - 5
Not as bad as last week.
Jonny Evans - 7
Pretty solid. Not sure about the run towards the end.
Sofyan Amrabat - N/A
Manager
Erik Ten Hag - 6
When the team starts like we have recently, it certainly helps. Luton have troubled most teams at their turf this season, so it wasn’t a surprise to see them go toe-to-toe but we should do better. We had a lot of chances to kill the game but that was, once again, far from convincing
