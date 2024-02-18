Player Ratings: Luton Town 1-2 Manchester United

Ratings in for the Manchester United squad after their 2-1 win over Luton Town.

Starting XI

Andre Onana - 4

Should’ve done better on the first goal.

Diogo Dalot - 6

Not as good as he’s looked recently but came out of it better than some of his teammates.

Raphael Varane - 7

One of two players who didn’t lose his head.

Harry Maguire - 4

Was really aggressive before being taken off. It worked at times but didn’t on most occasions.

Luke Shaw - 4

Didn’t look sharp from the off, withdrawn before halftime. Back too soon again.

Casemiro - 4

Not his fault that the midfield is so open but there’s no excuse for the reckless bits in possession.

Kobbie Mainoo - 8

Was showing off.

Bruno Fernandes - 3

That’s probably his worst game in a United shirt.

Marcus Rashford - 6

A bit unlucky today. Creative in the second half, made the right decision on most counters but didn’t get rewarded for it.

Alejandro Garnacho - 6

Should’ve killed the game. Busy as always.

Rasmus Højlund - 8

No one can stop him now.

Subs

Scott McTominay - 5

Offered the bare minimum.

Victor Lindelof - 5

Not as bad as last week.

Jonny Evans - 7

Pretty solid. Not sure about the run towards the end.

Sofyan Amrabat - N/A

Manager

Erik Ten Hag - 6

When the team starts like we have recently, it certainly helps. Luton have troubled most teams at their turf this season, so it wasn’t a surprise to see them go toe-to-toe but we should do better. We had a lot of chances to kill the game but that was, once again, far from convincing