Super Subs McTominay and Williams are a plus, but they do not mask their managers’ shortcomings

Two weekends ago was a weekend of Super Subs at Manchester United.

The Women advanced to the FA Cup Quarterfinals with a 3-1 win at Southampton, thanks to two goals in the final 15 minutes from substitute Rachel Williams, while the men picked up a third successive Premier League win after substitute Scott McTominay headed home a late winner to make it 2-1.

Both players have become regular contributors off the bench for their respective teams, and both have been regular.

For Scott McTominay it’s been a strange turn in his career. Over the past year, he’s become a regular scorer for Scotland in their remarkable run to UEFA Euros qualification, and at United has developed a reputation as a bit of a gadget guy for Erik ten Hag, crashing the box and serving as a target for late chances to equalize and/or win matches.

It’s surprising because he hasn’t had much of a history for it before. It’s interesting to see him utilized in a Marouane Fellaini sort of role, but Erik ten Hag should take care not to overuse or rely on this method of pushing him forward, especially at the expense of an already vulnerable midfield.

Make no mistake though, the goals have been important.

Scott McTominay has seven goals as a substitute in his Manchester United career, four of which have come this season. It’s the most goals off the bench of any Premier League player so far in the 2023/24 campaign, and he’s up to seven league goals on the year, eight in all competitions.

Four times he’s been a match-winner for United in the Premier League, and he and Rasmus Hojlund are now level on league goals this season after Hojlund’s seven goals in his last six league appearances. It’s an important area of production where United as a whole has been lacking, but his presence isn’t solving the greater problems in the side.

McTominay is a good player to find use for. His United career was fading a bit and it no longer seems to be solely as a midfielder in this setup. His contributions have been vital this season, but he cannot be the only fixer up ten Hag’s sleeve late in games. His rescue of this United side has papered over persistent problems with team setup and match management. It’s an unfair expectation of the player and it is not a sustainable way of winning games at this level.

United generated 3.59 xG at Luton Town according to Understat. It was a pretty big underachievement to only score two goals on the day, and on the whole this season the decision-making in front of goal has been disappointing. The team has scored 35 league goals through 25 matches, the worst of any team in the top half of the table. They’re only slightly underachieving on xG as well, scoring 35 from 40.45 xG per Understat to put them at 11th in the xG PL table.

That’s a bad indicator for finishing, but mostly for quality chance creation.

It’s a basic look at United’s struggles without even mentioning the problems caused by Casemiro and company being treated as though they were large practice cones by the opposition, but enough to show that it’s beyond anything McTominay is capable of remedying as a starter or off the bench. His goals are a good thing, but finding a larger role for him is not the answer to the structural problems.

The same can be said for the women’s team, who sit in fourth place and well off the pace of Chelsea, City, and Arsenal. A catastrophic 3-1 loss to the Gunners at the Emirates was proof of the poor team setup as well as their ability to cause self-inflicted damage.

Super sub Rachel Williams once again made an obligatory appearance in the match. She has eight FA WSL goals in two seasons at United and none of those came from starting appearances because she has only ever come off the bench in the WSL for United.

(Unfortunately, Whoscored only charts league stats, but you can bet that most of her eight other goals were also scored off the bench)

That’s been her primary role at United, and it works. But it doesn’t always work.

Williams’ goals have been crucial in snatching victory from the jaws of dropped points, it’s not an effective strategy late in big games. Marc Skinner is notorious now among United fans for his tendency to pick predictable teams and he is equally predictable with his changes.

To the minute sometimes fans have only half-jokingly predicted correct substitutions on Twitter before they’ve occurred, with Rachel Williams arriving with anywhere from 10-30 minutes left to play a lock for nearly every game.

To be clear, this is in no way an attack on Rachel Williams. Even at 36, she’s proven to be a reliable player who can still bang in goals in key moments for United, and her role off the bench has been important to the team since arriving. But it’s nonsensical, and unfair to Williams, that she’s the only plan whether it’s a case of seeing out a game or an emergency late push for goals. It’s also an indictment of manager Marc Skinner’s ability to manage a game.

Against the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Manchester City, and perennially against Chelsea, Marc Skinner is falling short of the answers he’s already given in matches against teams United are better than. Those shortcomings this season have been costly, and it’s part of why the team is struggling to replicate last season's success.

Simply put, the foundation has to be there first for the cherry on top to complete the sundae. Putting your faith in one player to rescue you time and again is not a strategy, it is desperation.

Having someone like McTominay or Williams in your back pocket is useful. Sir Alex Ferguson (crowd groans) loved a player who could make the difference late in a game. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had a remarkable 29 goals from substitute appearances, and Chicharito wasn’t too far behind with 17 goals from 72 substitute appearances. Both players were useful to title-winning teams, but that doesn’t apply to the current situation. McTominay has had to come to United’s rescue just to keep them afloat at times this season, and without Williams any hope of a cup or slight chance of Champions League qualification would be gone.

But managers need more than useful role players to properly manage a match, and that is where both Erik ten Hag and Marc Skinner are floundering.