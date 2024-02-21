Tactical Analysis: You can win on talent alone

The data revolution in football is well underway. With each passing year the amount of data about the game increases exponentially. Players are getting smarter, coaches are getting smarter, and most importantly clubs are getting smarter.

As clubs get smarter they keep looking to figure out what is going to give them the best chance of winning. Every year new studies are done looking into what is most likely to make football teams win the most matches and they keep coming to the same conclusions.

It’s not about how much you spend in the transfer market, it’s not about who you hire as a coach but rather how much you’re spending on wages. The best players cost the most money. The teams that can afford to hire the best players are going to win the most matches. The ball is still round so on any given day anything can happen, but overall the teams with the best players tend to win the most matches.

Don’t take my word for it, here’s a quote from AC Milan co-owner Luke Bornn.

Of course, for this to be true you still have to correctly identify which players are worth the most money. Manchester United have been paying among the highest wages in Europe for years now and not winning games at nearly the rate you would expect from a wage bill of that size. That’s due to misidentifying talent and drastically overpaying for it. You can pay Ferrari prices for a Ford but you still bought a Ford. United being unable to move players on - or just look at the list of players who leave United and then struggle to find a new club - are examples of the wage market simply correcting itself.

Where are we going with all this?

The 2023-24 iteration of Manchester United is a pretty talented squad. There are still holes and flaws in the squad, but overall it’s very talented. There are (far) too many players making a lot more money than they should be making, but even if we adjusted the salaries each player “should” make, United would still have one of the highest wage bills in the league.

On Sunday United won their fourth Premier League match in a row and fifth in all competitions. They’re sitting just five points off of fourth place Aston Villa and three back of a potential Champions League spot should English clubs do well enough in Europe to get an extra qualification spot. Qualifying for the Champions League will still be a tall task, but it’s now a legitimate conversation. A month ago it didn’t even look like qualifying for any European competition would be a given.

Where did United’s turnaround come from?

United were plagued by injuries in the first half of the season and as they struggled through December the rallying cry was when their key players returned in January - specifically Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez - things would turn around. That much has turned out to be true, but not exactly due to the players returning. Martinez was back out of the team before you could blink, while Shaw is also now looking at another extended stint on the sidelines. The fact that United’s underlying numbers didn’t improve while the two were back is indicative of the tactical failings of this team.

I wish there was some big tactical change I could talk about spurring United on this run but unfortunately, that’s just not the case.

There have been minor tactical changes - specifically in the attack. Earlier this season The Busby Babe documented how United’s attacking setup often saw the fullbacks getting into the most dangerous positions and thus, struggling.

Take the situation against Nottingham Forest where United created an overload that left Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the open man at the top of the box.

Against Wolves, a similar overload occurred but now United had Marcus Rashford - an attacker - waiting at the top of the box.

And when the ball came to him, he was able to make it count.

All season long United have kept their wingers wide while the fullbacks underlap and attack the most dangerous spaces on the pitch.

Starting with the Wolves match, United moved their wingers closer to the goal and had the fullbacks make more overlapping runs. It didn’t take long for that move to pay dividends.

While fans were eagerly awaiting the return(s) of Shaw and Martinez to bring about positive change for United it’s been Casemiro who’s brought about the most change for United - which is ironic because Casemiro himself has been pretty awful.

Against Wolves, Ten Hag was hoping United could continue to press high with Casemiro now back to clean up, but United were still far too easy to play through.

The biggest change Ten Hag has made over the past few games has been drastically scaling back United’s press. They push from a 4-2-3-1 into that 4-1-4-1 but that first line drops much deeper on the pitch.

This has been the best example of hiding a player's weakness and emphasizing a strength Ten Hag has shown all season. The forwards aren’t tiring themselves out with defensive work, giving them more energy to attack. Behind them Casemiro doesn’t have as much ground to cover all on his own, and with United dropping deeper he’s able to do what he’s really good at, play quick out passes to launch counterattacks.

This creates the “tennis” like back-and-forth matches that have been a staple of the Ten Hag era. Take a look at the average combined touch locations for United over the past seven seasons. Both of Erik Ten Hag’s seasons feature the most end-to-end action with the ball being in the middle of the pitch the least amount.

Following the Luton Town match there’s been a lot of talk about “controlling” matches but this is the football Ten Hag is going for. He wants those end-to-end back-and-forth affairs. Last season when United held a lead he’d often replace the more calm and collected Christian Eriksen with Fred, an agent of chaos, which often led to United tacking on a few more goals. This season he’s doing something similar with Scott McTominay. Ten Hag wants the chaos. United thrives on it.

The question should be is any of this sustainable but the reality is we’re far past that point.

We’re over a year and a half into the Erik Ten Hag era and the entire time United have been overachieving against their underlying numbers. Everything about United’s performances have screamed this isn’t sustainable and yet here they are, still sustaining it over all that time.

Over the last two years United have played 40 games that were decided by one goal or fewer (IE: a one-goal game or a draw), the third most of the 17 teams teams competing in both seasons. United have won 25 of those games (62.5%), eight more than the next-highest team. If we strip out the draws and look only at the one-goal games, United have played a league-high 32 one-goal matches and won 78.13 percent of them. That shouldn’t be sustainable but after winning 13 of 17 one-goal matches last season, United have won 12 of 15 this year. They’re sustaining it.

In those one-goal games, United have scored 43 goals and conceded 26 against an xG of 53.6 and xGA of 43.1. That means in these matches United have about 10 and a half fewer goals than they’d be expected to but they’ve conceded 17 fewer than expected. That’s roughly 18 extra points in the table. Completely unsustainable and yet, here United are, sustaining it.

How they’re managing to do this is a result of the back-and-forth nature of their matches. The more goals that are scored in a football match the more likely the better team will win. The more chances that are created the more likely the better players will score them.

United aren’t outplaying their opponents by any means. Over their last 16 matches, United have only had a higher xG than their opponent four times - against Chelsea, Wolves, and twice against Luton Town. Over their four-game winning streak, United are being outshot by 2.75 shots per game. Their xG differential per game is just +0.45, hardly something that suggests you’d win four games in a row.

But United have the trump card. They have the better players. The last four games have seen them get back to doing what they do really well, running up and down the pitch and attacking defenses with speed. In order to do that they’ve played very open games, conceding about as many chances as they’re creating, but when you’re facing a Wolves side missing their top scorer or a West Ham side without a recognized striker, or a side like Luton Town who don’t score much, you back yourself to convert more of the chances then they will.

The one thing United have done really well this season is keep the quality of chances they conceded down. Over the last four games, the xG per shot United have conceded is 0.08, a nice drop from their season-long 0.10 average. Teams without elite finishers - which is most of the league - can be expected to miss the mark more often than not on these low-quality chances.

As for when they do put those chances on target, that’s why you spent £57m on a goalkeeper last summer.

Andre Onana may have gotten off to a tough start at Old Trafford and made some high-profile errors in the Champions League but the reality is he’s still a pretty good goalkeeper. His +3.2 PSxG-G is the fourth-best in the league. United also blocks the second-most shots in the league - something that’ll save you points fairly often.

United’s underlying numbers haven’t drastically changed recently. Their struggles in the early part of the season ultimately boiled down to a combination of poor tactical choices that took away the strengths of their top players, and at times simply not selecting their best players.

Over United’s first 18 matches, they averaged just one goal per game. Over their last seven matches, they’re averaging 2.43. Seven games ago they finally dropped Antony from the starting XI. In six of the last seven games, they’ve started a front three of Rashford, Hojlund, and Garnacho - the three best attackers are finally playing together and United’s attack is finally clicking. Go figure. Behind the front three has been the midfield combination of Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo, and Bruno Fernandes. For as bad as Casemiro has been, even 40 percent of Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo is United’s best midfield combination.

United have turned their matches into a track meet as it gives them the best opportunity to win. They’re still incredibly vulnerable if they come against a well-organized side, or one that brings their efficient shooting boots that particular day - such as what happened against Bournemouth.

United have become the ultimate ‘individual brilliance’ team out there. They rely on their players to just be better than their opponents. The big tactical change is they’ve removed the handcuffs from the top players, letting their attack attack rather than holding positions for the fullbacks or playing second fiddle to a second midfielder.

United aren’t going to compete with the top three teams like this, but they can sustain a charge up the table by simply relying on their players to be better than their opponents. Most of the time they will be. They’ll need help to qualify for the Champions League but it’s not out of the question.

The issue is, this is what they’ve been doing for two years now. There doesn’t seem to be some tactical evolution from Erik Ten Hag. They may be good enough to sustain a late charge into the top five, but if nothing changes they’ll just embarrass themselves in Europe once again.

There are no complex tactics for United spurring them on this great run of form. They’re just playing their best players and letting them play.

Sometimes football is that simple.