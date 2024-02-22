Luke Shaw could miss rest of season with recurring injury

Manchester United fear Luke Shaw could miss the rest of the season after suffering a recurrence of a leg muscle injury in last weekend’s win at Luton.

The bombshell news for United will raise more concerns over the decision to start Shaw at Kenilworth Road just a week after he came off against Aston Villa at half-time. It was the second match in a row where Shaw had to leave early, and is not the first time this season that Erik ten Hag brought Shaw back seemingly early from an injury.

Shaw didn’t even make it to the interval at Luton as he was replaced towards the end of the first half and was then seen limping onto United’s team bus afterwards.

Having been out for three months at the start of the season due to a separate issue with his thigh muscle, the 28-year-old is expected to be sidelined for another three months.

He could miss United’s remaining 13 Premier League games as Erik ten Hag’s side try to secure a top-four finish, as well as the rest of the FA Cup campaign.

Shaw’s latest injury will also be a big worry for England boss Gareth Southgate ahead of the UEFA Euros in Germany this summer.

A United statement read: ‘Luke Shaw has sustained a muscle injury and will be out for an extended period.

‘Further assessment is still needed to determine the severity but we expect him to be absent for a few months.’