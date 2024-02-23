Rasmus Hojlund to miss “2-3 weeks” with muscle injury

Manchester United’s in-form man Rasmus Hojlund will be out for the next few weeks after suffering an injury in training. The news came from the club via press release and manager Erik ten Hag, who echoed the club statement in his Friday press conference.

“Rasmus Hojlund will miss Manchester United’s Premier League game against Fulham on Saturday due to a muscle injury,” the Friday statement reads. “It is expected to keep him out for two to three weeks.”

More from Erik on Rasmus: "It is a small injury. That is what happens and the risk [when you are] playing at high intensity.



"As I say it is not a big injury, but he has to wait for one, two, three weeks." #MUFC || #PL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 23, 2024

This is big news, which is likely why the club got ahead of it with a statement and a piece of disappointing news for fans who had quickly grown fond of the Danish forward. Hojlund’s seven goals in six appearances for United have played a big part in winning five straight in all competitions.

Hojlund appears set to miss potentially four matches: Saturday vs. Fulham, the FA Cup 5th round tie at Nottingham Forest next Wednesday, the Manchester Derby on March 3, and Everton on March 9.

Fulham and Everton at home will be much trickier without United’s talisman but should be manageable. There was never a lot of hope for the Manchester Derby at the Etihad, but any hope of silverware is placed on the FA Cup this season, and Hojlund missing that match will really hurt. He was absent for the Premier League trip to Forest Park at the end of December, which is United’s only defeat in the last nine matches.

Thankfully it’s not a major injury, nor is it a recurrence of the back issue that limited Hojlund’s playing time early in the season. United’s fixture list is much tougher down the final stretch of the season and the side will need their newfound menace up front.