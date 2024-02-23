Starting XI: Manchester United vs. Fulham

Here are the 11 key points you should know ahead of Saturday’s fixture:

(1) Manchester United will aim to record a fifth straight victory in the Premier League when they face Fulham on Saturday. Since the 2-2 draw with Tottenham, United have won their six matches across all competitions which included a 4-2 win over Newport County, ensuring safe passage to the next round of the F.A. Cup.

(2) Man United are just five points behind 4th-placed Aston Villa and after a shaky start to the season, they have now increased their hopes of achieving a top-four finish at the end of the campaign. Erik Ten Hag’s men are yet to lose a game this year and they will look to continue their positive momentum into the Manchester Derby next month.

(3) The victory against Luton Town in their previous outing was an example of United’s way of grinding out the three points to help them climb the table. Striker Rasmus Hojlund netted a brace before Carlton Morris scored the only goal for the Kenilworth Road dwellers. However, the Danish forward’s lethal goalscoring form is set to come to an end after he was announced unfit for the match tomorrow.

(4) An official statement from the club confirmed the absence of Rasmus Hojlund for the next three weeks due to a muscle injury.

(5) Luke Shaw will miss the clash versus Fulham after sustaining an injury in the win against Luton Town.

(6) Erik Ten Hag was asked about the injuries this season and he replied:

“Yeah of course that is an issue, but that is also the same at other clubs. We have to deal with this. I now have the feeling we can [better deal with it] than we did back in autumn. But still it is an issue when the depth of the squad have to prove it.”

(7) The club’s new co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his acquisition of 27.7 per cent share of Manchester United this week. He talked about his plans to redevelop Old Trafford and explained that even though the team is far from the levels of Arsenal and Manchester City, a quick rebuilding job would ensure they climb the ranks of European football.

(8) After settling for a 2-2 draw with Burnley and registering a 3-1 victory versus Bournemouth, Fulham’s momentum was routed by Aston Villa in their last game where they suffered a 2-1 defeat. Ollie Watkins’ brace at the Craven Cottage was enough to send the three points in the bank for the visitors while Rodrigo Muniz ended up scoring a consolation goal.

(9) The Cottagers have found it hard to muster a consistent run of results this season as they sit 12th place, six points away from 11th-placed Wolves and nine points clear of the relegation zone. They departed from the F.A. Cup this campaign after a 2-0 loss to Newcastle United in the 4th round when Sean Longstaff and Dan Burn put their names on the scoresheet.

(10) Here is how Fulham manager Marco Silva previewed the clash against Manchester United:

“One thing is clear for me - they are more confident. When you achieve, all the teams, all the players, they need good results to be more confident. They have many, many top players that can decide the game in any moment of the game and it’s going to be really challenging for us. I think we’re going to be ready for it. I assure you that we’re going to be ready for it and we have to go to give them a really competitive climate to fight for the three points.”

(11) Defender Calvin Bassey talked bout how analysing United’s weak points and exploiting them would be key to returning home with points from Old Trafford. He said: