Manchester United vs. Fulham: Live Stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United return to Old Trafford action on Saturday afternoon, when we host Fulham in our last Premier League outing of February.

The Reds are looking to complete a perfect month in the division, after seeing off Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United, Aston Villa and, most recently, Luton Town, ahead of the Emirates FA Cup fifth-round visit to Nottingham Forest on 28 February.

Our visitors will be hoping to halt a sequence of 18 games without victory in this fixture, having pushed the Reds close in several recent meetings.

FORM GUIDE

United are looking to record five successive top-flight victories for the first time since January last year, while a goal for Rasmus Hojlund would make him only the second Red, after Ruud van Nistelrooy, to net in their seven straight Premier League games.

This is just our third home outing since Boxing Day, with a 2-2 draw against Tottenham in January being followed by a 3-0 success over West Ham at the beginning of this month.

The Cottagers have won just one of their five outings since the memorable victory over Arsenal on New Year’s Eve. A narrow defeat to local rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge was followed up by draws with Everton and Burnley, with the Clarets recovering from two goals down to equalise late on.

A brace by Rodrigo Muniz helped Silva’s side impressively beat Bournemouth in London, before Aston Villa took home all three points from the Cottage on Saturday – Unai Emery’s men were only the second team to win at Fulham’s home since United did so in early November.

RECENT MEETINGS

Bruno Fernandes’s stoppage-time strike settled the reverse fixture in west London, 12 months on from Alejandro Garnacho similarly winning a game late on for United at Craven Cottage.

The Reds also defeated Fulham twice at Old Trafford last term, dramatically doing so in an FA Cup quarter-final from 1-0 down. With 20 minutes to play, Willian, Mitrovic and Silva himself were all given their marching orders by referee Chris Kavanagh and United eventually won 3-1, courtesy of Marcel Sabitzer’s flick and a Bruno Fernandes brace.

We were also triumphant on the last day of the league season, again coming from behind, this time to prevail 2-1, with Bruno again on the scoresheet, alongside Jadon Sancho.

OUR OPPONENTS

The Cottagers sit 12th in the Premier League, two places below the position they finished last term in their first season back since promotion.

Marco Silva’s men have been up and down in terms of form, with back-to-back 5-0 wins over Nottingham Forest and West Ham United in December, and the victory over title-chasing Arsenal later that month, being the undoubted highlights.

Each of those successes came on the banks of the River Thames and Fulham have generally been good on their own patch, claiming 22 of their 29 points there. However, the capital club haven’t won away from home since the opening day at Everton, a run of 11 games.

The summer departure of Aleksandar Mitrovic means the goals have been spread around in the league, with Bobby Decordova-Reid, Willian and Jimenez each netting five times. The suspended Palhinha is the league’s top tackler, managing 105 so far, while left-back Anthonee Robinson has the most interceptions (63).

United have been dealt a double injury blow this week as both Hojlund and Luke Shaw have been ruled out with muscle injuries; the former is set to miss the next “two to three weeks” while the latter is facing “a few months” on the sidelines.

The Red Devils will also have to cope without Aaron Wan-Bissaka (unspecified), Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia (both knee), Anthony Martial (groin) and Mason Mount (calf) as they continue to recover from long-term injuries.

Victor Lindelof is the most likely candidate to replace Shaw at left-back, although Sofyan Amrabat is also an option having previously played on the left side of defense earlier this season, while Diogo

Dalot, Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire are expected to complete the back four.

The absence of Hojlund will likely see Marcus Rashford deployed as a central striker, with Alejandro Garnacho moved over to the left flank and Antony recalled to start on the right wing.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof; Casemiro, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford