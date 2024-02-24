Manchester United 1-2 Fulham: Poor second half sees Reds revert to the mean for this season

Missing two starters, actually not playing that different, but the streak is over after a poor display at Old Trafford.

Manchester United lost their first match of 2024 on Saturday, with Fulham snatching all three points late in a 2-1 win over the Reds. The performance was pretty woeful from the start, and though United found themselves with a chance to steal a win for themselves late on the same problems arose in defending transitions. Alex Iwobi scored a stoppage-time winner to kill any hopes.

United lined up fairly predictably, with the only changes being the injured Rasmus Hojlund and Luke Shaw replaced in the team by Omari Forson and Victor Lindelof.

The build-up was poor though, and United didn’t register a shot on target until the 71st minute. Early on they played for runs in behind, with several searching long balls landing off target from Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro. Both players were poor in the first half, leaving Kobbie Maino overwhelmed with the likes of Alex Iwobi and Harrison Reed surging forward into attacking positions.

Iwobi had two great chances to score in the first half, but whiffed and missed the target on both.

After the break it was all Fulham, reversing the momentum leading into halftime as United woke up a bit. For about 20 minutes the visitors were circling like hawks until the ball finally fell their way. It was fitting that the goal came from a corner, with Calvin Bassey firing his own rebounded effort into the roof of the net.

United woke up again after that, desperate to score and rescue something from the match. Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford both saw chances palmed away by Bernd Leno, and Victor Lindelof had a decent header saved as well.

The breakthrough came from Harry Maguire in the 88th minute, positioned perfectly at the back post to smash in a saved shot across goal. From there it felt United could very well win it, but in pushing forward they left themselves exposed. Victor Lindelof, visibly tired at left-back, needed help from Maguire to track down Adama Traore on a breakaway chance for Fulham. The winger skipped past both with ease, an unfair matchup for pace really, and charged forward with help. He laid a pass to Iwobi, who just had to make one touch to create space and finish past Onana.

It was a gut punch of a way to lose, but certainly not an outcome you couldn’t see coming by the way the match was played to that point. United’s problems remain, and they will remain through the end of the season with or without Rasmus Hojlund and Luke Shaw.