Tactical Analysis: Manchester United are out of excuses

For better or worse one of the themes that has been prevalent throughout the Erik Ten Hag era at Old Trafford has been excuses.

Two games into the 2022-23 season Ten Hag had to abandon his principles, drop the team deep, and play on the counterattack. Of course he did, United didn’t have the players capable of playing his style. As the team charged forward after the World Cup but still lacked any defining identity, how could they? They were playing every three days, they never had any time on the training pitch. When Ten Hag didn’t rotate his team in cup matches, including second legs that were essentially dead rubbers, it was written off because it was still year one and he needed the first team to get used to playing with each other.

United couldn’t play a high line or play out from the back because David de Gea wasn’t capable of playing that style. They’d need a new goalkeeper if that’s how you wanted to play. Ten Hag needed time on the training pitch to really implement this style.

Last summer United said goodbye to De Gea and signed former Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana. He met the club in the middle of their preseason tour of the United States. There were no European or South American tournaments last summer, giving Ten Hag a good chunk of time with his full squad.

How did United spend that time? That’s a good question. The matches they played featured heavy use of a potential new tactic utilizing Jadon Sancho in a false-9 role. Sancho thrived in preseason but the tactic was canned once the real games started. Very quickly the friction between Sancho and Ten Hag came to a head and Sancho was jettisoned from the squad.

United were played off the park in their opening fixture against Wolves, lucky to come away with three points. They were better a week later in the first half against Tottenham, but Ten Hag had no answers for Ange Postecoglou’s halftime changes.

More excuses were immediately made. Now the preseason was an issue. It was too long, United played too many matches. United may have played eight matches but nearly half were distinctly U23 matches. Other than players returning from injuries like Lisandro Martinez, first-team players did not play more than four games.

Then the injuries came. United were hit hard by the injury bug but it wasn’t entirely unexpected. When you don’t rotate your squad and utilize high-intensity training while playing two games a week muscle injuries are going to happen. At times the list of absences was inflated by players like Amad Diallo who hardly feature for the first team anyway, or a 3rd or 4th choice centerback was emphasized to make the list seem more extreme.

Then of course there were the referees. United were denied a penalty in the first half against Spurs. Had they been given that decision and gone 1-0 up the whole game changes! They probably win and then the mood around the entire team is different setting off a chain reaction changing the entire season. Just ignore the fact that this team has had tons of trouble holding onto leads this season.

There is no denying United were missing key players to injury, but throughout the tough first half of the season, Erik Ten Hag was not making things any easier. Week after week he continued to put his players in positions that did not utilize their talents. At one point he built his entire attack around Scott McTominay, at the expense of everyone else. Game after game United conceded goals from cutbacks (though this has gotten better in 2024). He dropped some underperforming players but perplexingly left in others.

Ten Hag insisted that things would get better when United got key players but he hasn’t been able to get out of his own way. He persists with “intense training sessions” and United have had several players such as Mason Mount and most recently Rasmus Hojlund pick up injuries while in training.

When Shaw - a player with a history of muscle injuries - finally returned in December, he started six games in 16 days before limping off the pitch at halftime against Bayern Munich. Three days later he was back on the pitch at Anfield. Just over a week later Shaw was back on the sidelines missing another four games. He returned to the team in January but had to pull himself out at halftime of his fourth game back. Later in the week Ten Hag said Shaw was “doubtful” for Luton Town, but not only was he in the XI at Kenilworth Road, Ten Hag had him bombing up and down the pitch for every United attack.

Ten Hag is in position where he needs results. If Shaw says he can play, I get why he's going to start him



But maybe, just maybe, you should re-evaluate your tactics and not have the injured guy with an injury history be bombing up and down the pitch for every counter attack pic.twitter.com/MYd8BBAYYU — Pauly Kwestel (@pkwestel) February 21, 2024

Shaw hobbled off the pitch at halftime with a hamstring injury and will miss nearly the entire remainder of the season.

All the while, United’s rivals have all been dealing with injury problems of their own. The math is just not mathing with these excuses.

Due to the 2022 World Cup being held in the winter, the summer of 2022 was left open, meaning Erik Ten Hag has actually had two consecutive preseasons where there were no international tournaments preventing him from having his full squad in preseason. No other manager has had a situation like that in god knows how long. Yet here we are over a year and a half into his tenure and United still don’t have a clear identity of what they want to be.

Meanwhile, in North London, it didn’t take long for Ange Postecoglou to establish a new style of play and identity with Tottenham. Don’t forget to factor in that Postecoglou spent the entire preseason not knowing if Harry Kane would be in his squad or not this season, and that Spurs have also been decimated by injuries and two international tournaments in January.

Of course, Spurs weren’t in Europe this season, giving Postecoglou the one thing Ten Hag never had, time on the training pitch. But that’s not an excuse now either.

With United being sent home early from Europe, Ten Hag’s side is only playing one game a week these days. United only played three games in the entire month of January. They’ve had plenty of time on the training ground. For a large stretch of that, both Martinez and Shaw were on the training pitch with the squad.

That’s the backdrop rolling into a home match against Fulham, a team that hadn’t won at Old Trafford since 2003 and had only won once away from home this season, yet emerged as 2-1 victors.

It was yet another match where United did not perform well. Another match where United were far too easily picked apart. United have conceded 99 shots over their last five matches - an average of 19.8 per game. Over their first 21 matches, they averaged 15.58. They’ve allowed their opponents to enter their box 99 times, over the first 21 matches they averaged “just” 15.67 times per game.

This run has been against Wolves, West Ham, Villa, Luton Town, and Fulham. Hardly a murderers row. It’s come when United have only been playing once a week. This is what United look like when they’ve had time on the training pitch.

Again the injuries were cited as a reason. Striker Rasmus Hojlund was missing, as were the essential pair of Shaw and Martinez.

Again the math doesn’t quite math. United having to start Victor Lindelof at left back certainly hampers them, but as The Busby Babe highlighted back in January, for as good as Lisandro Martinez is, United should not be calling him indispensable. Martinez has played 46.39 percent of the Premier League minutes under Erik Ten Hag. United have a record of 21-3-9 in the 33 matches he hasn’t started compared to a 16-5-10 record in the 31 matches with him. Martinez gives United vertical passing out from the back, yet he only made two progressive passes in his two starts in January. Just 62.66 percent of his pass attempts have been forward this season, putting him only ahead of Victor Lindelof among United center-backs in that category. Martinez is a player you’d much rather have than not but his absence is hardly the reason for United’s struggles.

A day after United’s pathetic display against Fulham, Liverpool went to Wembley to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final. If United were in an injury crisis due to missing three starters how should we describe Liverpool who were without their two best players in Mohammad Salah and Trent Alexandr-Arnold, their starting striker (Darwin Nunez), starting goalkeeper (Alisson), a starting midfielder (Curtis Jones), and attacking utility man Diogo Jota.

Against a plucky Chelsea side, they still managed 24 shots and won the cup.

Following the loss, Erik Ten Hag asked fans to “see the bigger picture.” The bigger picture is that the reason United are terrible week after week isn’t because of who they’re missing, but because they’re not doing anything to help themselves. Week after week Ten Hag continues to put his players in positions that expose their weaknesses and don’t play to their strengths.

With injuries to Shaw and Hojlund Ten Hag had decisions to make over how he’d set up the team. Victor Lindelof is ~maybe ok~ at right-back but not good at all at left-back. To Ten Hag’s credit, he opted to leave him at left-back because Diogo Dalot is good at right-back but not good at left-back. At least this way he had one good fullback rather than none.

Further ahead of him, he had the same dilemma with Alejandro Garnacho. United have overcome their poor performances over the last four games thanks to stumbling upon Garnacho actually being a really good right winger.

With Garnacho and Dalot on the right wing, United finally had a dangerous right side. Without Shaw, the left side was always going to struggle. Rather than having one good side and one bad side, Ten Hag opted to have neither. Garnacho was deployed on the left wing as that’s his “natural” position, even though he’s been a much weaker player there.

Garnacho had his typical game on the left side. His eagerness to run at his man makes him exciting, but hardly works. His success rate this season is just 38.2 percent, 30th percentile in the Premier League. He took three shots, none of high quality, and didn’t create anything substantial either. This kid is a big-time talent, but his bad habits are still on display. He’s started 22 matches - mostly because there’s no one else - but that’s also going to make it much harder to break those habits.

31.51 percent of United’s touches came in the attacking third on Sunday - their highest percentage in 2024 - but they only successfully got the ball into the box 11 times - tied for their 4th lowest of the season.

This was the theme of the whole day. The buildup play was actually pretty solid but once the ball got to the final third there was no penetration.

Given the setup of the front three, this was entirely predictable.

Buildup has been fine so far but with this setup the final third play has the potential be really torturous — Pauly Kwestel (@pkwestel) February 24, 2024

At no point did Ten Hag try and move Garnacho back over to the right side to try and get something going. Instead, he did what he always does - throw more and more men forward. But throwing more men forward without any discernible patterns leaves you vulnerable to players panicking and playing into traps - such as the following sequence that you’ve undoubtedly already seen if you’ve been on Twitter since Saturday.

After Omari Forson lays the ball off for Raphael Varane, United have nine men ahead of the ball, the only one who’s somewhat open is Alejandro Garnacho on the other side of the pitch.

Varane has never been comfortable with the ball at his feet. He’s not going to thread the needle with a pass or make that cross-field pass to Garnacho. He’s going to pick the simple option, which is Casemiro right in front of him. The only thing is, Casemiro is surrounded by three Fulham players. This is exactly where Fulham wants the ball to go.

Varane obliges, Fulham close their trap and immediately spring an attack the other way.

Over the last month, Ten Hag has started to have an over-reliance on Diogo Dalot, often having him do far too many tasks in the buildup. In the second half, he was asked to come all the way over to the left side of the pitch to receive a throw-in from Victor Lindelof.

And when Dalot gets into trouble, it’s an easy transition the other way for Fulham.

Earlier this season Ten Hag refused to use the right-footed Harry Maguire or Raphael Varane as a left center-back, preferring the more versatile Lindelof or Jonny Evans due to his principles. Then suddenly against Bayern Munich Ten Hag started Varane on the left side next to Maguire. When Maguire hobbled off injured Evans came on but Varane stayed on the left side. They kept those positions the following weekend at Anfield.

Ten Hag explained it away as this is the way United had been training and tried to make as minimal disruptions as possible. This is a very common tactic among managers. Sometimes when injuries happen it’s best to stick a square peg in a round hole in order to keep your other round pegs in round holes.

Instead, Ten Hag moved his two best players out of their best positions, making both worse, to accommodate a 19-year-old who at the youth level has had success playing all across the front three. Of course, the team is going to struggle!

Never did he try to go back to the thing that had been working really well the past few games. He didn’t try moving Kobbie Mainoo - United’s best no. 6 - to the no. 6 position. He just persisted with one bizarre decision after another.

These injuries haven’t caught United by surprise. They’ve been playing without Shaw and Martinez pretty much the whole season. Ten Hag insists that their absences make it difficult for United to play the style they want to, there has been no attempt to tweak the style to accommodate the players they do have.

It’s not that the players haven’t picked up the tactics he is trying to implement. United are being exposed by the same patterns every single week. When that happens that’s not due to the players making mistakes about where they should be, it’s obvious these are the tactical instructions being given to them.

Opponents know exactly how United are going to play. They know exactly where their weaknesses are and exactly what to exploit. Each weekit just comes down to whether their players are good enough to finish their chances, or if United are good enough to overcome the obstacles that their tactical system puts on them.

United have injuries. So does everyone else. They didn’t have the right goalkeeper, now they do. They haven’t been able to develop an identity because they didn’t have time on the training ground. Now they have plenty of time on the training ground.

There are no more excuses for Manchester United.