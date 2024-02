New episode of the Fergie Fledglings!

Colin and Pauly discuss Manchester United’s 2-1 defeat to Fulham at Old Trafford and the poor structure of the team finally coming back to haunt them before going into updates on the takeover and the upcoming matches against Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.

