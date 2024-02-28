Player Ratings: Nottingham Forest 0-1 Manchester United

Here are the player ratings for Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the 5th round of the FA Cup.

Starting XI

Andre Onana - 9

Made several big saves in key moments.

Diogo Dalot - 4

Again looked like United were asking him to do to much of everything in order to make something happen.

Victor Lindelof - 4

Didn’t come out on the right end of several one v one duels. Picked up a booking after a really clumsy challenge.

Raphael Varane- 4

If this was your first time watching football you’d be shocked to hear they call him a Rolls Royce defender. Did have to spend large parts of the game cleaning up after Amrabat.

Sofyan Amrabat - 4

Amrabat at left back means you can usually find him anywhere on the pitch other than left back. And when he was there he was typically giving the ball away.

Casemiro - 5

Had to think the only reason he came back onto the pitch in the second half was because of his potential threat from a set piece. Pulling out of an early challenge against Gibbs-White provides more evidence that he doesn’t offer protection as a holding midfielder anymore, but getting completely undressed on a dribble by Divock Origi means it’s time to retire. I’m pretty sure that’s the rule?

Scott McTominay - 6

Very involved. Did what he’s out there to do, make runs and get on the end of chances. Can’t expect him to finish them every week.

Bruno Fernandes - 4

Looked like he was having a problem with his leg or foot the whole match. Clearly bothering him.

Antony - 4

Was better than his (extended) appearance against Wolves. Though the bar for that isn’t even on the ground, it’s in the London Tube.

Marcus Rashford - 4

Can’t replicate the impact he made as a striker last week without wingers to interchange with. Seems low on confidence which is leading to him pressing when he does get a chance.

Alejandro Garnacho - 4

Faced double teams all night and didn’t do anything to make Forest regret that choice. Decision making let him down at time.

Subs

Amad Diallo - 5

Struggled to make an impact. Somehow left isolate as a right back far too often.

Jonny Evans - N/A

Kobbie Mainoo - N/A

Manager

Erik Ten Hag - 4

Booked a date with Liverpool at Old Trafford in the next round but didn’t do anything to dispel any of the criticisms that have come from the past few games. Seems to be out of ideas, or at least unwilling to look for new ones.