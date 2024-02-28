Nottingham Forest 0-1 Manchester United: Casemiro’s late header punches ticket to FA Cup Quarterfinals

Manchester United secured safe passage to the FA Cup Quarterfinals with a late 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Wednesday night. It was certainly not a comfortable evening for the Reds, and not the most entertaining of matches either, but it took some grit from Erik ten Hag’s squad to get over the line. After a long, scoreless evening the deadlock was broken just ahead of Fergie time by Casemiro, who keeps hopes of silverware alive for another couple weeks.

With injuries United had to find answers at left-back, and Erik ten Hag also opted to rest Kobbie Mainoo. The result was Sofyan Amrabat’s return to the side on the left side of the defense with Scott McTominay starting alongside Casemiro. Antony made a return to the starting XI as well with Rashford and Garnacho completing the front three.

There was some question over Raphael Varan and Bruno Fernandes after ten Hag called them “doubtful” the day before, but that hasn’t stopped him from playing tired/injured players before.

The first half saw a couple early chances, with Antony and Scott McTominay both coming close in the early minutes of the match. The Scotsman was getting forward plenty when United did have the ball and his box presence has really developed this season. Unfortunately United weren’t sustaining pressure, and he was called to duty in midfield and defense as well.

A pretty dull first-half of play saw the sides level 0-0 at the break. United came out of halftime with a bit more control, though they really suffered without Luke Shaw. Amrabat drifted central to play at the base of possession more often than not, leaving the side without the width they’re used to on the left. Garnacho’s preference to dribble rather than pass was annoying at times as well.

McTominay’s presence up front continued into the second half though, and Casemiro got into position as well. The former nearly steered a Bruno Fernandes strike on target, but saw it go just wide of the target from close range. It was followed by a chance for Rashford soon after on his left foot, but he too failed to find the target from a difficult angle.

Into the dying minutes United went, and won a free kick just before stoppage time. Bruno’s cross was fired low to the near post and met by the head of Casemiro to break the deadlock. A VAR check on Varane’s offside position had everyone worried for a second, but he wasn’t interfering with play in a meaningful way and the goal stood.

It was far from a convincing performance, but a “job done” performance as United punched their ticket into the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. Hopes of a trophy are alive for now, but the next test is far from straightforward.

Liverpool’s win over Southampton means it will be a rivalry renewed at Old Trafford in the next round on March 16.