Manchester United vs. West Ham: Live Stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Seeking a first Premier League double over Manchester United in 17 years, West Ham United make the long trek north to battle the Red Devils in Sunday’s intriguing Premier League affair.

Erik ten Hag’s men came up trumps 4-3 in a chaotic clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek, while the Irons and Bournemouth played out a much more low-key 1-1 draw.

Sunday’s visitors come into the game one place (sixth) and one point (36) ahead of United in the league table, following their 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Thursday night.

That game was actually the latest on the Hammers’ six-game unbeaten run in the competition – Moyes’s men have not lost since a 5-0 defeat at Fulham in December.

That streak has featured victories over Arsenal and United, 2-0 in the reverse fixture, but they have drawn their last three outings.

Jarrod Bowen (14) and Mohammed Kudus (10) are into double figures for goals this season and are both set to play a part at Old Trafford, having each been in the XI that faced Bournemouth. It’s the first time both players have started alongside one another since the victory at Arsenal in December, largely in part due to Kudus’s recent international commitments.

As mentioned above, West Ham are without a loss in their last six Premier League games, although they have exited the Emirates FA Cup while on their unbeaten run, after a replay at Bristol City.

Like Ten Hag’s team, they are yet to lose in the league this year, drawing each of their three January games.

Erik’s Reds have only played twice in the league since the end of December, following up the Tottenham meeting by beating Wolves 4-3 on Thursday.

United also registered wins over Newport County and Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup last month, ensuring progression to the fifth round, where we will face Nottingham Forest or Bristol City.

The seven-goal extravaganza with Wolves saw Lisandro Martinez make his first Premier League start since aggravating a foot injury in September, but concerns have been raised about his availability for Sunday after he was seen receiving treatment in the dugout towards the end of the game.

Ten Hag played down his substitution as precautionary, but the hosts are already managing without Anthony Martial (groin), Mason Mount (calf) and Tyrell Malacia (knee), although the latter two are working on the Carrington pitches and should not be sidelined for too much longer.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (leg) is unlikely to make the cut either, but Victor Lindelof (groin) is in with a stronger chance of making the matchday squad, as is Sofyan Amrabat after Morocco’s Africa Cup of Nations elimination.

Premier League schedule

It’s an 2:00 PM kickoff in the UK, which means 9:00 AM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. Those Stateside can watch on Peacock. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through FuboTV.

Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, McTominay; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

