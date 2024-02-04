Manchester United 3-0 West Ham: Hojlund, Garnacho goals seal positive win at Old Trafford

Rasmus right-footed rocket into the bottom corner.

The Danish striker struck perfectly on his 21st birthday, shifting the ball onto his right foot and beating the keeper to kick off an eventual 3-0 win for Manchester United. It was his fourth goal in four matches, a very positive run for the player and the club as United look to turn their season around.

The victory on Sunday over West Ham featured just one change from the 4-3 chaos at Molineaux just four days ago, but it was a case (mostly) of calm and composure from United this time around, thanks in part to the opening goal setting the tone early.

The now 21-year old found the net in the 23rd minute after a positive start from the Reds, a reward for a positive start by United. The half finished with some close calls on the defensive end, but Andre Onana showed up big with a couple saves.

The back four did well on the day too, with a Maguire-Martinez center back partnership showing some promise. Lisandro Martinez unfortunately would leave the match with a right knee injury in the second half. His leg took a bump from Coufal on the way out of bounds, and after trying to play on it became apparent he would have to be subbed off.

The match was close to being wrapped up by that point though, thanks to a strike from Alejandro Garnacho to start the second half.

Bruno Fernandes found the young Argentine with a cross-field pass to the right wing, and Garnacho was decisive in cutting towards goal and firing with his left foot. It took a deflection on its way past Fabianski, but that didn’t stop the celebrations at the Stretford End.

Marcus Rashford had a chance to make it 3-0 just moments later, firing just wide after skipping past Kurt Zouma inside the area. He had a good performance as well, but left his shooting boots behind with another poor finish a bit later. Fabianski was scrambling after an initial chance was blocked, and the ball bounced to Rashford at the edge of the box. With much of the goal to aim at Rashford opted to try and hit it the first time, but mistimed the half-volley and fired into row Z.

It wasn’t the case for Garnacho though, who found the net a second time in the 84th minute. Some scary set pieces had given West Ham a chance to get back in it, but it was the Reds who took advantage of their opportunities in the match.

3-0, three points, and United looking up with some confidence after a pair of much-needed good results. The win marked the first time since November that United have won successive matches in the Premier League, and only the third such stretch this season with at least two successive wins (not great!).

United and Erik ten Hag have to start turning it around, and that has to start somewhere. Players are returning to fitness and form, and the manager seems to have stumbled on a reliable starting XI.

So, what better time than now?!