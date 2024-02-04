Player Ratings: Manchester United 3-0 West Ham United

Here are the player ratings for Manchester United’s 3-0 win against West Ham United at Old Trafford:

Starting XI

Andre Onana - 7

Made some good saves when called upon.

Diogo Dalot - 9

Made a vital block when the side was 2-0 up and solid all round.

Harry Maguire - 7

Excellent in the first half but a little shaky in the second.

Lisandro Martinez- 8

Let’s hope it’s nothing.

Luke Shaw - 7

Solid both ways.

Kobbie Mainoo - 7

Calm under pressure but the passes were a little off today.

Casemiro - 7

A bit hit-and-miss with and without the ball but played a part in the first goal.

Bruno Fernandes - 6

Busy but a bit reckless with the ball.

Alejandro Garnacho - 10

Another fantastic outing and two well-taken goals.

Rasmus Hojlund - 8

Looks like he has finally hit his stride.

Marcus Rashford - 7

The goals will come if he keeps this up.

Subs

Scott McTominay - 7

Did well on the third goal.

Raphael Varane - 7

Antony and Victor Lindelof - N/A

Manager

Erik Ten Hag - 7

Starting to look more like the team from last season but that’s not necessarily a good thing because the team should’ve kicked on from there. If he gets better players, there’s no doubt that the team will do well, but the man-marking approach brings about serious question marks. United were worthy winners in their last two league outings and the goals are coming but the lack of control is still evident.