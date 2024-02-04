Player Ratings: Manchester United 3-0 West Ham United

Here are the player ratings for Manchester United’s 3-0 win against West Ham United at Old Trafford:
Starting XI
Andre Onana - 7
Made some good saves when called upon.
Diogo Dalot - 9
Made a vital block when the side was 2-0 up and solid all round.
Harry Maguire - 7
Excellent in the first half but a little shaky in the second.
Lisandro Martinez- 8
Let’s hope it’s nothing.
Luke Shaw - 7
Solid both ways.
Kobbie Mainoo - 7
Calm under pressure but the passes were a little off today.
Casemiro - 7
A bit hit-and-miss with and without the ball but played a part in the first goal.
Bruno Fernandes - 6
Busy but a bit reckless with the ball.
Alejandro Garnacho - 10
Another fantastic outing and two well-taken goals.
Rasmus Hojlund - 8
Looks like he has finally hit his stride.
Marcus Rashford - 7
The goals will come if he keeps this up.
Subs
Scott McTominay - 7
Did well on the third goal.
Raphael Varane - 7
Antony and Victor Lindelof - N/A
Manager
Erik Ten Hag - 7
Starting to look more like the team from last season but that’s not necessarily a good thing because the team should’ve kicked on from there. If he gets better players, there’s no doubt that the team will do well, but the man-marking approach brings about serious question marks. United were worthy winners in their last two league outings and the goals are coming but the lack of control is still evident.
