Wolves and West Ham, The Youth, and tempered positivity

New podcast up now...

By Colin M. Damms
FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-WEST HAM Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The Youth are starting to change...

New episode of The Fergie Fledglings podcast, where Colin, Nathan, and Pauly are cautiously optimistic about the future of Manchester United.

They reflect on wins over Wolves and West Ham in the Premier League, which showcased both floor and ceiling for the Reds, before breaking down the best and worst bits from the week of action. Notably they discuss the now famous photograph of Alejandro Garnacho’s goal celebration and why it has United fans looking up for once this season.

