United players deserve praise for grit despite haphazard plan

Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night thanks to a late Casemiro goal sending them through to the quarter-finals. They remain eight points off Aston Villa and 3 points off Tottenham Hotspur (depending on whether 5th is enough for the UCL) with an outside chance of finishing in the Champions League.

The fact that this team still has a shot at silverware (unlikely I know but there’s a chance) and somewhat of a chance at Champions League qualification is a testament to a team that continues to follow the plan despite the clearly hazardous consequences.

Apart from maybe two games in the league campaign (3-0 vs West Ham, 3-0 vs Everton) the rest, United have either, lost or huffed and puffed to win by a goal.

When I say huffed and puffed, the images flash in my head of back to the walls defending to hold a lead for 20 minutes. Needing late, glorious strikes from individuals. The team participated in helter-skelter, high-octane, basketball-esque matches.

United have worked hard for their wins this season. The many differing consequences of winning matches by nose hair is there are periods where you can’t switch off. You’re either battling to keep your lead or still chasing to win it late on.

It’s also probably a reason United are completely ravaged by injury. The team has to keep sprinting up and down the pitch, scurrying back to prevent counter-attacks.

There is so much hoopla that surrounds Manchester United. Media in the UK are quick to write another piece on how the empire has crumbled and what the latest drama is. In previous reigns the dressing room and atmosphere became toxic.

Probably sometime after the Cristiano Ronaldo signing and towards the end of the Jose Mourinho era. It is hard to keep a lid on a club that vastly overpays players, and then can’t get rid of them because they’re comfortable earning what they are and don’t fancy moving elsewhere.

When United wins football matches, it is by the slenderest of margins. Yet, these players continue, following the game plan, pelting the pitch.

We’re 26 league games, 6 Champions League games, and five cup games into this season. It is painfully clear what the issues are. It is painfully obvious Ten Hag is in no mood to address them.

Even when the injuries subsided, United looked a better team going forward which means they could outscore teams, but stubbornly persisting with the same defensive structure still makes them vulnerable.

The players though, haven’t given up. You might say ‘YES BUT THAT IS THE VERY LEAST THEY SHOULD BE DOING’ but we’ve seen in years gone by that hasn’t always been the case. Take a look at some of the last games of the Rangnick or Mourinho era.

Footballers are still humans. There are people who don’t feel motivated every day, especially when the things they strive for every season seem difficult. It has happened to plenty of other teams.

Bruno Fernandes was clearly playing through pain vs Nottingham Forest. He’s normally the first player the media takes aim at when things aren’t going well. But his desire to still give everything despite the petulance and irritant in-game posturing can’t be questioned.

Willy Kambwala, Omari Forson, and Kobbie Mainoo have all been thrust into the first team and have done more than a good job. Sofyan Amrabat and Victor Lindelof have routinely needed to play out of position at full-back. The circumstances have rarely been ideal, but again the players haven’t thrown in the towel.

A win on Sunday against Manchester City in the derby is highly unlikely, but at the very least regardless of the circumstances we at least know the players will give everything they can for the shirt.

That hasn’t always been the case previously.