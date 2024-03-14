 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Opposition View: Liverpool w/Mark Kastner

New podcast ahead of a renewed rivalry...

By Colin M. Damms
/ new
Liverpool FC v Manchester United - Premier League Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

New episode of The Fergie Fledglings podcast!

Colin is joined by special guest and longtime friend of both the host and the podcast, Mark Kastner from The Liverpool Offside.

Together they discuss the respective seasons of Manchester United and Liverpool ahead of the upcoming FA Cup Quarter-final clash at Old Trafford before rambling on about football vibes and rivalry.

As always, thank you for listening, and be sure to rate five stars, leave a review, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!

More From The Busby Babe

Manchester United News 24/7

Loading comments...