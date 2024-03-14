Opposition View: Liverpool w/Mark Kastner

New episode of The Fergie Fledglings podcast!

Colin is joined by special guest and longtime friend of both the host and the podcast, Mark Kastner from The Liverpool Offside.

Together they discuss the respective seasons of Manchester United and Liverpool ahead of the upcoming FA Cup Quarter-final clash at Old Trafford before rambling on about football vibes and rivalry.

