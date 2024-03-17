Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Live Stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United host rivals Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the Emirates FA Cup on Sunday.

It will be the first of two clashes with Jurgen Klopp’s team at Old Trafford in the space of three weeks, as Liverpool also make the trip to M16 on Sunday 7 April for a Premier League fixture.

After a goalless draw at Anfield earlier this term, both teams will be looking to get one over on each other, and, having been defeated in the final of the Emirates FA Cup last season, Erik ten Hag’s side need no extra motivation to gain victory this weekend.

FORM GUIDE

United come into this weekend’s tie on the back of a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford against Liverpool’s city rivals Everton. Penalties from Fernandes and Marcus Rashford - both won by Alejandro Garnacho - were enough to get United back to winning ways in the Premier League, ahead of an important cup week.

To reach the quarter-finals, we beat Wigan Athletic and Newport County before Casemiro’s last-gasp header sealed the win at Nottingham Forest in the fifth round.

Liverpool, on the other hand, drew 1-1 with Manchester City in the league at Anfield on Sunday, with John Stones’s opener being canceled out by Alexis Mac Allister’s penalty early in the second half.

Klopp’s team won 2-0 at Arsenal in the third round of this season’s FA Cup, before defeating Norwich and Southampton at Anfield to set up Sunday’s last-eight clash at Old Trafford.

United have faced the Merseysiders in the historic competition 18 times in total, winning 10, drawing four and losing four.

On two of those occasions, in 1977 and 1996, we beat Liverpool in the final at Wembley. Who can forget Eric Cantona’s late winner in the latter game?

The last time we took on Klopp’s men in the FA Cup was in the 2020/21 season, where we edged our rivals 3-2 at an eerily quiet Old Trafford - due to the lockdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. On that day, Bruno Fernandes - now our skipper - clinched victory in the topsy-turvy tie with a 78th-minute free-kick, sending United into the fifth round.

On Sunday, the Theatre of Dreams will be anything but empty, as we look to reach the semi-finals for the second straight season under Ten Hag.

TEAM NEWS

As revealed on Tuesday, midfielder Mason Mount and defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka are both back training with Ten Hag’s team, ahead of Sunday’s fixture.

It is a welcome boost for the Reds, who remain without long-term absentees Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia, while Rasmus Hojlund and Harry Maguire are players the boss hopes can return in the coming weeks.

Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial and Omari Forson are also unavailable, with Erik expected to give an update on the status of his squad when he conducts his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Liverpool have an extensive injury list, with Joel Matip, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch, Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara all ruled out of the trip to Old Trafford.

Defender Ibrahima Konate missed the 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Sunday but Klopp said there is “a good chance” the Frenchman will be involved against United. Mohamed Salah came off the bench against City, for only his second league appearance since New Year’s Day.

FA Cup schedule

It’s a 3:30 PM kickoff in the UK, which means 11:30 AM on the east coast of the U.S.

FA Cup channel

The match will be on BBC One in the UK. Those Stateside can watch on ESPN Plus on the ESPN streaming app. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through SportsNet.

Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Lineups

Manchester United Starting XI: