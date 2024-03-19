Tactical Analysis: Manchester United live for the chaos

When the final whistle blew Manchester United had only two recognized defenders on the pitch, Bruno Fernandes could hardly walk, and every single person inside Old Trafford needed to catch their breath. How fans even had voices left to give out one last roar remains a mystery.

Manchester United defeated Liverpool to book themselves a trip to Wembley for the FA Cup semifinals in a match that won’t be forgotten for a long time. The seven-goal thriller after extra time can only be described as “sensationally ridiculous.”

The cup allocation meant that 9000 Liverpool fans were inside Old Trafford, creating a raucous atmosphere that simply doesn’t happen enough these days. This was football at its finest.

This was also pure chaos. A match that drifted from the tactical chess match we’ve come to expect in modern days into the back-and-forth reckless abandon of yesteryear. If you didn’t enjoy this match, perhaps this sport isn’t for you.

To call it a game of two halves wouldn’t quite be right. It was like of a sandwich with United starting out dominant but not putting Liverpool away over the first 35 minutes. Following Waturo Endo’s goal that was chalked off for offside, Liverpool woke up and for the next 50 minutes, it was a one-sided contest. Following Antony’s equalizer it was all United again.

Watching the first 35 minutes you would have never known that Liverpool were title contenders this season. The Merseysiders looked flat and were hardly able to mount any substantial attacks. United were easily putting on their most comprehensive performance of the season with just one flaw: they didn’t put Liverpool away early.

Scott McTominay opened the scoring and had the best chance to put a serious wound into Liverpool’s hopes but shot right at Liverpool goalkeeper Caimhin Kelleher. Had McTominay converted this sequence that was started by a fantastic dribble through tight space from Kobbie Mainoo the (leaky) roof of Old Trafford may have actually been blown off.

Unfortunately, it seemed to wake Liverpool up. United wouldn’t threaten again the rest of the half and went into the dressing room down 2-1. It was all Liverpool in the second half. United managed just two shots over the first 25 minutes of the second half, both coming within 60 seconds of each other.

Like United in the first half, Liverpool had chances to kill United off and didn’t take them including a 5v2 where they failed to get a shot.

When the ball came to Antony in Liverpool’s box United hadn’t attempted a shot in the past 15 minutes. Like the Manchester Derby a few weeks ago, they may have only been one goal down but it never seemed like they would even threaten to score one.

That’s the thing about leaving the door open though. It only takes one.

At first, Ten Hag’s changes were more pre-planned than tactical. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Rasmus Hojlund - both playing in their first match back from injury - made way after 71 minutes, replaced by Antony and Harry Maguire. The changes did not inspire confidence though Maguire would ultimately be the most important tactical change of the match.

After 80 minutes Kobbie Mainoo, who was sensational on the day, made way for Christian Eriksen and that concluded the tactical portion of the evening. It felt like United was waving the white flag, reduced to sending everyone forward while Christian Eriksen pumped in hopeful long balls.

And then, Alejandro Garnacho got the ball at the edge of the box. As usual, Liverpool surrounded him with three players. As usual, Garnacho dribbled at them anyway.

Before Liverpool could fully close him down, Garnacho lost control of the ball. But before Liverpool could fully clear it away, he lunged forward and just got a touch on it, knocking it towards Antony who had drifted into the middle of the box unmarked.

Antony, United’s £85m right winger has not scored in the Premier League this season. Perhaps the most one-footed player in the entire Premier League. That Antony took the ball with his back to goal, held off a defender, turned towards his right foot that seemed to exist for balance only, and struck a right-footed shot past Kelleher.

Things were getting weird at Old Trafford. Erik Ten Hag had two choices. Try to restore some balance for extra time, or embrace the weirdness. He chose the latter.

There was no plan for extra time. This was the epitome of “no tactics - just vibes” football. The vibes at Old Trafford were the momentum was with United and the home side should push on.

Defenders came off and attackers came on. In the first half of extra time, it appeared that Bruno Fernandes was playing left back. For the final 15 minutes, Antony took that position. Fernandes and Eriksen - United’s two most creative players - were suddenly their deepest players. Out of possession, Harry Maguire was forming a center-back partnership with Bruno Fernandes. In possession, Maguire was pushing up to the forward line.

Even Mason Mount got onto the pitch. Where did he play? I’m not quite sure. There were no such things as “positions.” No one was bound by any tactical rules. It was chaos in its purest form. No tactics, just pure fun.

Bruno Fernandes pinging forward passes as a center-back evoked memories of Paul Pogba forming a back two with Chris Smalling to spearhead a United comeback against Newcastle in the fall of 2018.

The tactical free-for-all all brought upon memories of United’s comeback from 2-0 down at the Ethiad, or their come-from-behind win against Villarreal in the Champions League group stages in 2021.

This was an expression of football at it’s purest and finest. Two teams of very talented players going out there with the freedom to show us how their talent can be utilized. Football can be this fun at times, it’s just that often managers bore it down with that pesky thing known as “tactics.”

That’s the darn thing. Managers hate matches like this. In the aftermath of this match, I couldn’t help but think of Ralf Rangnick’s comments in his first press conference as United manager. Days earlier United won a wild 3-2 affair over Arsenal at Old Trafford.

“To get more balance, to get more control. Yesterday’s game was exciting for the fans but even for myself as a future coach, these are not the kind of games you need every day.” Ragnick said.

Coaches hate chaos. Coaches love control.

But not Erik Ten Hag. Erik Ten Hag loves the chaos. Erik Ten Hag wants the chaos.

When United equalized late in the match Ten Hag could have brought on Sofyan Amrabat or added a defender like Willy Kambwala to give United some defensive balance now that the scores were level. But Erik Ten Hag doesn’t draw matches. He plays for the win. This strategy has burned him sometimes - such as a few weeks ago against Fulham - but Ten Hag knows the math says that if you play aggressively over the long run you’re likely to come out on top.

Tactically, Ten Hag’s setup invites transitions, here United has eight men in and around the box.

When they lose control of the ball, that’s eight men who are already behind the play.

(For some reason) they’re fine leaving these big gaps between the forwards and the defense.

They block a lot of shots, they defend their box well. They keep shot quality low. More often than not they’re coming out on top.

It’s not without risks. United were happy to concede this shot to Harvey Elliott in extra time. Even though Elliott is wide open the expected goal value of this shot was just 0.04.

But the more often you concede shots with an xG value of 0.04 the more likely it becomes that one of those times the ball takes a deflection and finds its way into the net.

That’s a risk United are willing to take. United have multiple players that thrive in the chaos, but breaking down a set defense? Not so much.

United wants to turn every match into a back-and-forth affair. The more shots the better.

United have won five of their last six non-Manchester City Premier League matches. Over that stretch, their matches have averaged 37.83 shots per game by both teams combined. Over their first 21 matches, they averaged 28.76 combined shots per match.

Out of United’s 28 Premier League matches this season, the two teams have combined for 30 or more shots 16 times. United have won 10 of those matches (62.5%). Of the 12 matches that had less than 30 combined shots, United have won just five (41.67%).

It doesn’t matter what the shot distribution is. It doesn’t matter if United get outshot. The only thing that matters is that both teams are shooting (within 10 shots of each other). When teams opt to slow things down - even if it’s by just defending and not attacking much - United struggle. They don’t just want the back-and-forth affair, they need it.

On Sunday, United dragged Liverpool into the chaos and won. It was pure pandemonium at Old Trafford. An insanely fun match that can’t be broken down because there’s nothing to break down. No tactics, just vibes.

That was very daft. No analysis can be made from it. Just fun and feelings. — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) March 17, 2024

There’s nothing we can learn from this match. Making any decisions about a player or coach from this match would be incredibly naive. This was just one match. One crazy match. When the two sides meet again for their league fixture at Old Trafford in three weeks it’s unlikely to look anything like what we saw this past weekend.

It’s possible for a match to galvanize a team and kick on, but United have had several of those moments this season and haven’t kicked on. One match isn’t indicative of what type of team United are. It might show how good they have the potential to be, but you’re only as good as your consistency. Ultimately, one match doesn’t fix all the problems United have this season.

But one match can make a season. Regardless of how forgetful of a season this may turn out to be there will always be this match. United may not win the trophy, but they can’t take away the thrills that Sunday brought us or the pure, raw, noises that our bodies released when Amad’s shot hit the back of the net.

If you can’t enjoy that, what are you here for?