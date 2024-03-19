Mainoo gets first call-up by England

Manchester United teenager Kobbie Mainoo’s swift rise to prominence could yet see the midfielder play for England in high-profile friendlies against Brazil and Belgium in the coming days.

The 18-year-old Mainoo received his first call-up by England on Tuesday, his latest step in a breakthrough season that could yet end with a place in his country’s squad for the European Championship in Germany across June and July.

A wild couple of days then, Kobbie? pic.twitter.com/s32yocWp1y — England (@England) March 19, 2024

Mainoo had been selected for England’s Under-21s but was added to Gareth Southgate’s senior group ahead of games against Brazil on Saturday and Belgium on Tuesday, both at Wembley Stadium.

“I got called up to the 21s and then got a text from [assistant manager] Steve Holland and he told me to meet him at the reception,” Kobbie said, in a video published on England’s social media channels. “He told me that I’d been called up and that I’d be with the squad for a week. I don’t think it’s really sunk in yet, but yeah I’m excited for the week.”

Mainoo has represented England at Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 levels, but now has the opportunity to push for a first senior international cap.

The midfielder joined United at age nine and made his debut in early 2023 in a League Cup game against Charlton.

Mainoo is also eligible for Ghana and its football association has previously expressed interest in calling him up.

England’s stock of high-quality central midfielders is currently low, with Kalvin Phillips — a long-time favorite of Southgate’s — dropped for the latest squad and Jordan Henderson a fading force. Declan Rice looks to be a certainty for England in that position but Mainoo could yet force his way into the team alongside him, and behind attacking midfielder Jude Bellingham, for Euro 2024.