When Erik Ten Hag takes a leap of faith, it tends to pay off

I could sit here and talk tactically about the amount of space Liverpool found in the match and how Ten Hag is still using the same out of possession approach that has been exposed time and again throughout the season.

But after THAT? After that, magnificent, bonkers, barmy, joyous match. It would just feel wrong.

If you’re lucky, once a season a match like that occurs for the team you support and when it arrives you simply must drink it in.

Against a ‘superior’ side. Your biggest rivals. Basking in the globe of sending off their stalwart manager in an attempt to hunt down every trophy they can, to go toe to toe with them and out-crazy the crazy.

Liverpool, in Klopp’s own words are a team that is ‘controlled chaos’. A refreshing style of play away from the obsession of possession-based teams that has engulfed and influenced most of Europe.

The circumstances were such on Sunday, that Ten Hag was backed into a corner. He was left with no other choice but to press the red button and go punch for punch with the kings of chaos. We all know what happened after that.

The thing is with this United side, is they’re capable with this vibrant, exciting attack to turn things into a punch for punch, wild boxing match. To get back up and swing at teams. There has been a degree of Ten hag leaning into that particularly in February, but on Sunday he went full madman.

The attack was hurting Liverpool for the first half an hour. That trifecta of Rashford-Hojlund-Garnacho finally reunited, with an emphasis on overloading the left side with Wan-Bissaka always having an appetite for a big game.

But when Liverpool started to find space (and there’s plenty of space in behind United’s defensive structure) they took control of the game. The problem with matches being so end to end is players get tired, they have to scamper up and down. Heads can start to drop and frustrations run high.

That was clear from around minute 54. You could see Garnacho and Fernandes start to flail their arms around. United weren’t getting anywhere near Liverpool and the pressing wasn’t helping.

With the season on the line, Ten Hag ripped up the script and said ‘screw it’. The change of Maguire and Antony actually flipped the game as Maguire kept battering and meeting every single thing in the air on first insistence. Not trying to control the ball and get it down but literally, going to challenge and head the ball away every single time.

It wasn’t that too much had changed tactically, but United had turned the ball over a couple of more times and kept giving it to Duracell Bunny Garnacho and regardless of whether it is minute 1 or minute 119, the little Argentinian is looking to create something.

By the time Antony scored, a goal that initially came from ANOTHER Garnacho dribble, the formation was 3-2-5, with Fernandes as the deepest ‘quarter-back’ midfielder and no recognised full-backs.

Hang this in the bleeding Louvre...

3-2-3-2



3-2-3-2

I 100% prefer Ten Hag when he turns into a madman and goes for it

The game had transformed into pandemonium and rather than shy away from it, Ten Hag chose to embrace it and keep things as they were. After all, United were still creating and even when pegged back responded well then completed the comeback.

It’s the reward for throwing on as many attacking players as possible and by default encouraging the defence to have the NEED to win every duel, whilst having your most creative player deep and at times centre-back.

It’s the most fun I’ve had watching a United game under Ten Hag. It added to the many magical, roll the dice performances in years gone by at Old Trafford.

That is playing the football typical of the team you manage. That is what people want from a United team.

Liverpool probably let United off the hook, but as Brad Pitt said in Moneyball ‘When your enemies make mistakes, you don’t stop them’

There are still clear issues that need to be worked on and hopefully addressed by Ten Hag. When Liverpool arrive again in 3 weeks they’ll be baying for blood and one ponders whether United will go for the same gung-ho approach with a trip to Wembley not on the line.

But, for now, Ten Hag has a route to save this miserable season and he found it by being bold.

The astonishing aspect is every time he has been risky in trying something a little mad-cap. It works. Weghorst in midfield at the Nou Camp. Mctominay up front for 20 mins vs Chelsea and Fulham in 23-24. And now, Fernandes at CB, 1 centre-back in Maguire mopping up 35 yards and everyone else go attack.

It makes things even stranger when you realise how stubbornly United have persisted with the same tactics all season, without looking very good.

Despite the season being as bad as it has, there’s strangely been good moments that United could’ve built on. The Mcotminay rescue project against Brentford at Old Trafford. The run of wins early this year. The emergence of Mainoo and the attack learning how to score more.

At the very least, there is a trip to Wembley to look forward to and a favourable draw to make the final and a Champions League race that somehow isn’t over.

If the Dutchman could simply let the handbrake loose more for the games left, let the chips fall where they may, he may benefit on rolling the dice with his United team more.

Lord knows, it’s got him one of his most important wins at United thus far.