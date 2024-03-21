Riding vibes to Wembley, Kobbie, Southgate and more...

New episode of The Fergie Fledglings podcast!

Colin and Pauly are back to discuss Manchester United’s absurd 4-3 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup Quarter-final. They cover the vibes over tactics play, the ability to capitalize on the chaos of the match, and the good performances of United’s core in what was by far the most positive result of the season.

They also discuss Kobbie Mainoo’s call up to England, the Three Lions’ positive culture under Gareth Southgate, and the England manager’s recent links to Old Trafford.

