Manchester City vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, in the Premier League.

The Reds will be looking to build upon Wednesday’s hard-fought 1-0 victory away to Nottingham Forest in the Emirates FA Cup.

Casemiro headed home Bruno Fernandes’s free-kick in the closing stages to set up a mouthwatering quarter-final clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford.

City are also through to the next stage of the competition, following their 6-2 win over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday.

FORM GUIDE

Since the start of the year, United have picked up seven victories in nine matches across all competitions, including six consecutive triumphs on the road.

Our 2-2 draw with Tottenham in January and last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Fulham, both taking place at Old Trafford, are the only two matches we have failed to win in 2024 so far.

Guardiola’s side are unbeaten in the top flight since a 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa in early December, with nine victories and two draws in the 11 games that followed their visit to Villa Park.

Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland are two of City’s in-form players, as the Belgian international assisted four of the striker’s five goals in their midweek cup triumph at Kenilworth Road.

HEAD TO HEAD

Sunday’s match will be the 54th Manchester derby in the Premier League era, with the Reds triumphing on 25 occasions to City’s 19, with the other nine games resulting in draws.

United will be aiming to level this campaign’s head-to-head record, following our 3-0 defeat to City at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture.

The Reds’ last derby win came at the Theatre of Dreams last season, when goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford overturned Grealish’s opener in a thrilling 2-1 victory.

TEAM NEWS

Raphael Varane and Bruno Fernandes both played the full 90 minutes against Forest, after there were doubts surrounding the duo’s availability for the cup clash.

However, Harry Maguire is set to miss Sunday’s game, after the centre-back was ruled out of our midweek trip to the City Ground with an injury.

Rasmus Hojlund is expected to remain sidelined with a muscle issue, while Lisandro Martinez, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount and Anthony Martial are also all on the list of absentees.

For the home side, Jack Grealish may miss this weekend’s encounter after the midfielder was forced off with an injury during the first half at Luton.

Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol is expected to be part of Guardiola’s squad, having missed City’s last six matches with a foot problem.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 3:30 PM kickoff in the UK, which means 10:30 AM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. Those Stateside can watch on Peacock. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through FuboTV.

Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof; Casemiro, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford