Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United: Second half collapse leads to Derby defeat

The match began with a flurry from City, almost immediately laying siege to United’s goal. It was pretty clear before the match that United would be pinned back for much of the game, but it looked as though City could score another six as they did last season.

It was United however who struck first.

Marcus Rashford answered the critics who wrote braindead, baseless criticisms of his work ethic by banging in an absolute screamer.

OH MY DAYS MARCUS RASHFORD.



It was a play which laid out United’s attacking blueprint for the day: Bruno Fernandes as the hold up man looking for options arriving from the wings or midfield. Rashford and McTominay each did so in the first half, and on this occasion it only took one touch for the former to find the back of the net.

It was a great goal, but little followed. Rashford had another chance from a difficult angle, but missed the ball as he adjusted his body to try and shoot.

From then on, it was United holding on.

Erling Haaland should have scored at least twice in the first half, with his most egregious miss being from maybe a yard out from goal. As he arrived on a ball at good height for a header he opted to bring his leg up to it, hitting his shot well over the bar and leaving everyone stunned.

While United were aided by City’s misses in the first half they also held a decent block in front of goal, and Andre Onana had another good game with a handful of nice saves. Kobbie Mainoo, Jonny Evans, and Raphael Varane each had good moments defending the box as well, with Mainoo getting a couple shot blocks in to keep it 1-0 going into the break.

It was a plan that held up in the first half, but the second half seemed to have no plan at all from Erik ten Hag.

Ten minutes after the restart Phil Foden found the net, moving onto his left and drilling a shot past Onana into the top corner. Erik ten Hag’s only response was to remove goalscorer and outlet Marcus Rashford to make way for Antony to do nothing.

Foden struck again in the 80th minute to give City the lead, and ten Hag’s response was to remove Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo for Sofyan Amrabat and Omari Forson.

Amrabat then gave the ball away for Haaland to ice the game in stoppage time.

3-1 for City.

A poorly managed second half is nothing new from the manager or the team, and this time around it felt inevitable given the number of chances City created.

United go again next weekend against Everton at Old Trafford.