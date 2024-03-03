Player Ratings: Manchester United 1-3 Manchester City

The ratings are in after Manchester United’s 1-3 loss to Manchester City:

Starting XI

Andre Onana - 7

Had one of his best games in a United shirt but could’ve done more on the second goal.

Diogo Dalot - 5

Was one of the few players who looked to slow things down when United had some of the ball but it was always going to be difficult.

Raphael Varane - 8

Similar to Anfield earlier in the season. Still one of the best at defending his box.

Jonny Evans - 6

Was pretty solid alongside Varane before being taken off.

Victor Lindelof - 3

The less said about his games on the left, the better.

Casemiro - 5

Had a decent first half but was poor on the second goal,

Kobbie Mainoo - 4

Struggled from the off. Wasn’t as tidy as his usual self.

Bruno Fernandes - 6

One of his better games in recent weeks.

Marcus Rashford - 6

Scored one of his best goals in a United shirt but snatched at things after that.

Alejandro Garnacho - 3

His lack of physicality showed today.

Scott McTominay - 4

Offered some aerial presence but his passing left a lot to be desired when United were getting breaks.

Subs

Willy Kambwala - 5

Didn’t do a lot wrong after coming on.

Antony - 2

It’s time to look for a buyer.

Sofyan Amrabat - 2

Just too ponderous.

Omari Forson - N/A

Manager

Erik Ten Hag - 5

Most of us didn’t give the team a chance today but they were in it for 80 minutes. Some important players were missing and City’s best were available, which meant that we needed every little thing to go our way but even Marcus Rashford’s screamer wasn’t enough on the day. It’s hard to rate the manager in a single game after what we’ve seen all season and what seems to await us. It’s hard to make a strong case for any manager who might be available next season but it’s hard to make one for Ten Hag to stay as things stand.