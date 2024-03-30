Brentford vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United return to action on Saturday 30 March, as they travel to the capital to take on Brentford in the late kick-off (20:00 GMT).

It will have been 13 days since their Emirates FA Cup quarter-final victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford, but the Premier League now takes priority until late April.

This is the first of a London double-header for Erik ten Hag’s side, as a visit to Chelsea follows on Thursday 4 April (20:15 BST) and a couple of consecutive away wins would be hugely valuable as United seeks to close the gap to Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur above us.

United are nine points behind Villa, albeit with a game in hand over Unai Emery’s fourth-placed side, while Spurs’s advantage to United is just six points after their defeat at Fulham earlier this month.

RECENT MEETINGS

United memorably beat Brentford at Old Trafford in October, with Scott McTominay’s stoppage-time double turning defeat into victory. It was United’s fourth win from five meetings with Brentford in the Premier League era and the first of those came at the Bees’ ground in January 2022, as Anthony Elanga, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood scored in a 3-1 success when Ralf Rangnick was interim boss.

The less said about last season’s visit, the better, as Frank’s side won 4-0 in Ten Hag’s first away game in charge, with the Bees finding the net four times inside the opening 35 minutes to secure a first league victory over United since 1938.

FORM GUIDE

The Reds have taken more Premier League points than any club outside of the top three in 2024, having won five, drawn one and lost two of our fixtures since the turn of the year. Three of those successes have come away from home and we’ve been defeated in just one of our last seven outings on the road – at Manchester City – when you take the FA Cup into account.

Despite the January return of last season’s leading goalscorer, Ivan Toney, it’s been a winter of struggle for Brentford, who have taken just 10 points from their last 18 games in the division, including a run of five defeats in six. They were beaten 2-1 at struggling Burnley last time out, as the Clarets took advantage of Reguilon’s early red card.

TEAM NEWS

Cup hero Amad is suspended, due to the second yellow card he picked up after scoring the extra-time winner against Liverpool, while Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw are still sidelined.

Although Harry Maguire’s international break was cut short after he suffered a knock in England’s defeat to Brazil, Lisandro Martinez is working towards a return following two months out with a knee issue. Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Aaron Wan-Bissaka made comebacks prior to the hiatus, but Altay Bayindir, Casemiro and Jonny Evans all missed our most recent fixture due to injury.

The Bees are without former United loanee Sergio Reguilon, through suspension, while key defenders Rico Henry and Ben Mee have been ruled out for the rest of the campaign, as has midfielder Josh Dasilva.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 8:00 PM kickoff in the UK, which means 4:00 PM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. Those Stateside can watch on Peacock. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through FuboTV.

Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Dalot; Mainoo, McTominay; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund